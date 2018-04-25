Brian Lawton's celebrity photos

NewsgalleryBrian Lawton's celebrity photos ShareByGavin Castle08:54, 25 APR 2018Jack Dupree with musicians at Builders Club in Huddersfield photographed by Brian Lawton1 of 27Folk singer John Martyn pictured in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton2 of 27Singer Joan Baez photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton3 of 27Actor Donald Sinden photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton4 of 27Actor Peter Ustinov photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton5 of 27Huddersfield photographer Brian Lawton (left) with singer Cleo Laine and composer and saxophonist Johnny Dankworth6 of 27Comedian Ken Dodd (left) with Huddersfield photographer Brian Lawton7 of 27Actor Paul Schofield photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton8 of 27Actor and broadcaster Wilfred Pickles and his wife Mabel photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton9 of 27Folk group The Spinners photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton10 of 27American jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck (right) with Huddersfield photographer Brian Lawton11 of 27Folk musicians Martin Carthy, Norma Waterson and Eliza Carthy photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton12 of 27The Beatles photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton13 of 27The Beatles with rock and roll singer Tony Sheridan photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton14 of 27Folk group The Yetties at The Builders in Huddersfield photographed by Brian Lawton15 of 27Mick Jagger being interview by Laurie Stead photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton16 of 27Folk musicians Finbar and Eddie Furey photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton17 of 27Actress Billie Whitelaw photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton18 of 27American singer Pete Seeger photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton19 of 27Folk duo Nina and Frederick photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton20 of 27Actor Patrick Stewart photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton21 of 27The Incredible String Band photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton22 of 27Folk duo Tim Hart and Maddy Prior photographed in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton23 of 27Guitarist Bert Jansch pictured in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton24 of 27The Animals pictured in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton25 of 27The Searchers at ABC Huddersfield Oct 19, 1964 pictured in Huddersfield by Brian Lawton being interviewed by Gorden Kaye who went on to become a well-known comic actor and Laurie Stead (second right)26 of 27Model and showgirl Mandy Rice-Davies pictured with Brian Lawton in Huddersfield in the 1960s27 of 27