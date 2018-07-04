Bridge The Gap campaign

NewsgalleryBridge The Gap campaign ShareByGavin Castle16:00, 4 JUL 2018Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives. Founder Lisa Barnes with her husband Nick.1 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives.2 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives.3 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives.4 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives.5 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives.6 of 7Campaign group 'Bridge The Gap' have decorated Scammonden Bridge with messages and ribbons to try and deter people from taking their own lives. Founder Lisa Barnes installs the first sign on the railings above the M627 of 7