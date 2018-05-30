Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Caphouse Colliery Coal Race 2018

  • Share
  1. Competitors in the women's race on an uphill section of the course during the annual Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark1 of 9
  2. A competitor in the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark2 of 9
  3. John Hunter, winner of the men's race at the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark3 of 9
  4. Linda Milner, who won the women's race at the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark4 of 9
  5. Shouldering the load at the annual Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark5 of 9
  6. A competitor in the women's race. Credit Mike Clark6 of 9
  7. The men's race under way at the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark7 of 9
  8. Competitors ready for the start of the men's race at the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark8 of 9
  9. Linda Milner, who won the women's race at the Caphouse Colliery Coal Race. Credit Mike Clark9 of 9
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTrusted accountant swindled almost £100k from Ravensthorpe haulage firmEmma Wardman stole cash belonging to Maru International Ltd over three-and-a-half years
Elland bypassLong delays for drivers after Elland Bypass is closed for emergency repairsThe A629 is blocked in both directions between Huddersfield and Halifax
HuddersfieldR&B legend Alexander O'Neal 'stormed off stage after festival bosses unplugged his microphone'American singer and fans left disappointed after mic turned off at Fartown concert
West Yorkshire NewsLive: Elland bypass closed, Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel news - Wednesday, May 30Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
West Yorkshire PoliceHeroes help distressed man with dementia who had wandered miles from his care homeStaff at Soccer City in Waterloo found the 72-year-old who had vanished from the Colne Valley\n290518Cjonn
West Yorkshire NewsPolice discover cannabis farm at Heckmondwike properties
Huddersfield Railway StationSmoker hit by big fine after leaving his cig to check on trainEnforcement officers issued fixed penalty notice at Huddersfield Railway Station
MirfieldRider fled scene after motorbike destroyed in smash with carLocal residents said a similar bike was previously spotted carrying three people without helmets
LindleyMattress, old tyre, wood and broken glass dumped in street near HRIDerelict land and property in Lindley encourages fly-tipping says resident
ravensthorpeEngineering firm plans to double workforce and take on more apprenticesSewtec Automation has ambitious expansion plans over the next five years
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTrusted accountant swindled almost £100k from Ravensthorpe haulage firmEmma Wardman stole cash belonging to Maru International Ltd over three-and-a-half years
Elland bypassLong delays for drivers after Elland Bypass is closed for emergency repairsThe A629 is blocked in both directions between Huddersfield and Halifax
David WagnerDavid Wagner signs new three-year deal at Huddersfield TownChristoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes will also remain at the John Smith's Stadium until at least 2021
HuddersfieldR&B legend Alexander O'Neal 'stormed off stage after festival bosses unplugged his microphone'American singer and fans left disappointed after mic turned off at Fartown concert
West Yorkshire NewsLive: Elland bypass closed, Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel news - Wednesday, May 30Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
Doctor WhoChocolat author Joanne Harris in a musical storytelling show at Holmfirth Arts Festival 2018Joanne Harris performs tales told on Twitter with the band she joined as a 16-year-old.
West Yorkshire NewsPolice discover cannabis farm at Heckmondwike properties
Huddersfield Railway StationSmoker hit by big fine after leaving his cig to check on trainEnforcement officers issued fixed penalty notice at Huddersfield Railway Station
David WagnerHuddersfield Town fans react to David Wagner's new three-year dealThe boss - along with first-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes - have pledged their futures to the Terriers
MirfieldRider fled scene after motorbike destroyed in smash with carLocal residents said a similar bike was previously spotted carrying three people without helmets
Top Stories
Huddersfield Railway StationSmoker hit by big fine after leaving his cig to check on trainEnforcement officers issued fixed penalty notice at Huddersfield Railway Station
LindleyMattress, old tyre, wood and broken glass dumped in street near HRI
Derelict land and property in Lindley encourages fly-tipping says resident
MirfieldRider fled scene after motorbike destroyed in smash with car
Local residents said a similar bike was previously spotted carrying three people without helmets
Denby DaleWatch as this steel beast is constructed from start to finish in just one minute
It’s a magnificent steel sculpture and this amazing time lapse video shows just how it was put together
Bradford Crown CourtMan who 'hated police found with haul of explosives, ball bearings and sulphuric acid'Ashkan Ebrahimi on trial accused of stalking police officers and possession of explosive substances
Elland bypassLong delays for drivers after Elland Bypass is closed for emergency repairs
The A629 is blocked in both directions between Huddersfield and Halifax
David WagnerLIVE: David Wagner signs new three-year deal with Huddersfield TownThe boss and his two first-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes are signed up until 2021
Kirklees Magistrates CourtTrusted accountant swindled almost £100k from Ravensthorpe haulage firmEmma Wardman stole cash belonging to Maru International Ltd over three-and-a-half years
HalifaxTo strip or not to strip ... what punters might see (or not) in local sex clubs
Calderdale Council also have to decide how close the girls can get
West Yorkshire NewsLive: Elland bypass closed, Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel news - Wednesday, May 30Latest updates on news, traffic, travel and weather in and around town
BrackenhallWhy Forget Me Not Trust's colour run will be different this year
Plan revealed for a bigger and better event in Huddersfield
Kirklees Magistrates CourtAttack victim 'felt like an animal' as she was dragged by hair and viciously beaten by partnerWoman was so scared of bouncer David Jackson she considered jumping out of window to escape