Careers Day at Manor Road Primary School

  1. Children from Manor Road Primary School in Golcar during their careers day with Radiographers Jonny Kershaw and Alison Tempest who were explaining aspects of their job.1 of 5
  2. Children from Manor Road Primary School in Golcar during their careers day. Royal Navy submariner, Lt Michael Ladlow explains his job aboard a submarine to year six youngsters.2 of 5
  3. Children from Manor Road Primary School in Golcar during their careers day. Royal Navy submariner, Lt Michael Ladlow explains his job aboard a submarine to year six youngsters.3 of 5
  4. Children from year six, Manor Road Primary School, Golcar Careers day Vicky Dumbrell of West Yorkshire Combined Authority who was explaining some of the energy saving work done by the authority to a year six pupil as they peep through an insulated pipe.4 of 5
  5. Children from Manor Road Primary School in Golcar during their careers day with Year 6 teacher, Zartasha Hughes and Vicky Dumbrell (centre right) of West Yorkshire Combined Authority who was demonstrating some of the work done by the authority to year six pupils..5 of 5
