The changing face of Huddersfield's restaurant and bar scene.

  1. The new upmarket wine bar being created on Macaulay Street and which is set to open in the summer of 20181 of 5
  2. Former Canton Chef restaurant and set to become Siam Square on John William Street2 of 5
  3. The new TJ Thai and Japanese restaurant, 12 Wood Street, Huddersfield. Proprietors Jennifer and Phi Ti Ttorn Malasin.3 of 5
  4. Former solicitors next to The Plumbers Arms, Huddersfield, to become wine / gin bar. Owner Mark Robertson in the cellar.4 of 5
  5. Plumbers Arms barmaid Amanda Bottomley stands proudly with Huddersfield CAMRA branch Autumn Pub of the Season award5 of 5
