Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.

  1. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The new Mayor celebrates with her former Batley Grammar School pupils.1 of 17
  2. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees, with husband and consort Ken.2 of 17
  3. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.3 of 17
  4. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The new Mayor with a choir made up from former Batley Grammar School pupils.4 of 17
  5. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The new Mayor celebrates with her former Batley Grammar School pupils.5 of 17
  6. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.6 of 17
  7. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.The new Mayor with the incoming Deputy Mayor Clr Mumtaz Hussain.7 of 17
  8. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.The new Mayor shares a joke with Kirklees Chief Executive Jacqui Gedman.8 of 17
  9. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.9 of 17
  10. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The new Mayor celebrates with her former Batley Grammar School pupils.10 of 17
  11. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.11 of 17
  12. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.12 of 17
  13. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The official robe is placed on the new Mayor.13 of 17
  14. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.14 of 17
  15. Mayor making ceremony, L>R Mayor's Consort Ken Lowe, Deputy Mayor Clr Mumtaz Hussain, Mayor of Kirklees Clr Gwen Lowe and Noreen Hussain Deputy Mayoress.15 of 17
  16. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees.16 of 17
  17. Mayor making ceremony, Clr Gwen Lowe becomes Mayor of Kirklees. The new Mayor lines up with her family for the official photographs.17 of 17
