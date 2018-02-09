Load mobile navigation
Colnebridge cotton mill fire

  1. The site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818. All that remains of the mill is the wall bordering the canal tow path.1 of 26
  2. The site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818. All that remains of the mill is the wall bordering the canal tow path.2 of 26
  3. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818. All that remains of the mill is the wall bordering the canal tow path.3 of 26
  4. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818.4 of 26
  5. The Colne Bridge Mill Fire Project logo to commemorate the bicentenary of the fire.5 of 26
  6. Stone masons clean the grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perised in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.6 of 26
  7. Stone masons clean the grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perised in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.7 of 26
  8. Stone masons clean the grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perised in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.8 of 26
  9. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818. All that remains of the mill is the wall bordering the canal tow path.9 of 26
  10. Kirkheaton Church yard. Stone masons clean the grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perised in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.10 of 26
  11. Kirkheaton Church yard. The grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perished in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.11 of 26
  12. Stone masons clean the grave of 15 of the 17 girls who perised in the fire at Atkinson's cotton mill at Cone Bridge on February 14, 1818.12 of 26
  13. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.13 of 26
  14. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.14 of 26
  15. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.15 of 26
  16. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.16 of 26
  17. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818.17 of 26
  18. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.18 of 26
  19. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.19 of 26
  20. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.20 of 26
  21. Kirkheaton Church.21 of 26
  22. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818.22 of 26
  23. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.23 of 26
  24. The memorial to the 17 victims of the Colne Bridge cotton mill fire in Kirkheaton church yard.24 of 26
  25. Historian, Richard Heath at the site of Atkinson's cotton Mill at Colne Bridge where 17 young girls perished in a fire in 1818.25 of 26
  26. The Colne Bridge Mill Fire Project logo to commemorate the bicentenary of the fire.26 of 26
Colnebridge cotton mill fire
