Da Sandro's, Huddersfield

NewsgalleryDa Sandro's, Huddersfield ShareByBen Abbiss15:53, 10 APR 2018Updated16:20, 10 APR 2018De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.1 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.2 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.3 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.4 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.5 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.6 of 7De Sandro restaurant Birchencliffe, to close for mayor refit.7 of 7