Drive-by shooting at Arnold Street in Birkby

NewsgalleryDrive-by shooting at Arnold Street in Birkby ShareByGavin Castle08:48, 8 JUN 2018Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby1 of 6Majid Ali, taxi driver who lives two doors away from shot man2 of 6Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby3 of 6Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby4 of 6Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby5 of 6Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby6 of 6