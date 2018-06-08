Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Drive-by shooting at Arnold Street in Birkby

  • Share
  1. Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby1 of 6
  2. Majid Ali, taxi driver who lives two doors away from shot man2 of 6
  3. Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby3 of 6
  4. Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby4 of 6
  5. Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby5 of 6
  6. Police close a section of Arnold Street after drive-by shooting in Birkby6 of 6
Top Stories
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryMan attacked by cows at Scammonden Dam fears someone could be killed
Yorkshire Water puts up signs warning about danger of cows
Kirklees Magistrates CourtJealous man kicked off when partner said "if you go out I will get another bloke in"James Dollive kicked door in twice, resisted a police officer and breached his bail but denies beating her
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceYorkshire paramedic fraudulently claimed overtime and moonlighted while off sickTribunal bans Amjid Mahmood from profession
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Liverpool FC close in on Nabil Fekir dealWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
NewsSad death of a pioneer in children's nurseries in HuddersfieldRosemary Murphy founded Portland Nurseries and the National Day Nurseries Association
Kirklees Magistrates CourtHungry man given free fried chicken in takeaway complained about the quality then threw chilli sauce aboutBoss at UK Fried Chicken helped Yassein Naaim - but was then challenged to a fight outside
Huddersfield Town FCOdds slashed on Adama Traore joining Huddersfield Town from Middlesbrough FC
Bookmaker BetVictor have made the Terriers joint-favourites alongside Chelsea FC to sign the 22-year-old this summer
Kirklees CouncilOne of Huddersfield's best-known landmarks appears to be crumblingNab End Tower has dominated Longwood skyline since 1861
Laura Crane Youth Cancer TrustCharity set to feature on Community Chest card on Huddersfield Monopoly board
The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust lands coveted spot on specially produced game
HalifaxMan accused of stalking police officer gives bizarre address to the juryAshkan Ebrahimi is not giving evidence in his defence
HuddersfieldHere's why a 'pollen bomb' is causing hay fever sufferers real problems
High pollen count set to continue for several weeks
KingsgateHouse of Fraser to axe more than half its stores - but Huddersfield is safe
Department store chain shuts 31 stores including the one in London's Oxford Street