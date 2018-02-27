Easy to re-create book character costumes for World Book Day

NewsgalleryEasy to re-create book character costumes for World Book DayHere's a selection of book characters you can easily re-create for World Book Day ShareByJoanne Douglas14:41, 27 FEB 2018Fern Arable from Charlotte’s Web1 of 9Dennis the Menace and Gnasher2 of 9Angelina Ballerina3 of 9Peter Rabbit4 of 9The Scarecrows' Wedding by Julia Donaldson, by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler.5 of 9The BFG, by both Roald Dahl and the illustrator Quentin Blake.6 of 9The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss,7 of 9ROALD DAHL - MATILDA8 of 9Mary Poppins by PL Travers9 of 9