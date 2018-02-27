Load mobile navigation
Easy to re-create book character costumes for World Book Day

Here's a selection of book characters you can easily re-create for World Book Day

  1. Fern Arable from Charlotte’s Web1 of 9
  2. Dennis the Menace and Gnasher2 of 9
  3. Angelina Ballerina3 of 9
  4. Peter Rabbit4 of 9
  5. The Scarecrows' Wedding by Julia Donaldson, by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler.5 of 9
  6. The BFG, by both Roald Dahl and the illustrator Quentin Blake.6 of 9
  7. The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss,7 of 9
  8. ROALD DAHL - MATILDA8 of 9
  9. Mary Poppins by PL Travers9 of 9
SpringwoodThe Grove pub in Huddersfield town centre has gone up for sale
The owner of the Grove, which is famous for real ale and craft beer, is selling up after 12 years at the helm
WeatherThe worst snow and freezing temperatures still to come as Beast from the East hits
The cold spell has arrived and it will be freezing until weekend with blizzards set for later this week
Piers MorganPiers Morgan labels Yorkshire folk 'slightly nuts' when it comes to cold weather
The Good Morning Britain host put on a Northern accent to mock people who wear shorts in freezing temperatures
FacebookLive updates as the Beast from the East sweeps in with snow causing havoc on the roads in Huddersfield
All the latest on the weather, travel and school closures in West Yorkshire today
RawthorpeCommunity could be key to solving shooting of teenager
Gunman still on the run after teen injured in Rawthorpe incident
HeckmondwikeTeenager "told shopkeeper I've joined the Army and I'll be killing you lot soon"
They allegedly rowed as Luke Haddlesey was asked to move his car
SlaithwaiteWATCH: How you can get the kids involved in making their own costumes for World Book Day
Katie and Lorna Butters, of Mumbles Magazine and Arty Adventurers, share their tips for World Book Day
West Yorkshire NewsSlow Cooked - the perfect takeaway for Yorkshire folk
The Skelmanthorpe business delivers your Sunday Roast and Yorkshire Pudding wraps
HalifaxWatch as van hits security barrier and narrowly misses pedestrian in snowy conditions
Garage owner appealing for van driver to get in touch
UK & World NewsThis is why police might be looking up at your roof while it's snowing
The bobbies can tell if something naughty is going on upstairs
