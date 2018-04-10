NewsgalleryEdem Duke ShareByBen Abbiss15:11, 10 APR 2018Updated15:13, 10 APR 2018Edem Duke from Huddersfield who was a fighter pilot in France, Belgium and Burma during World War Two. He sang with the Aub Hirst dance band, peformed on radio and had his own Edem Duke Orchestra as well as appearing in variety and on the northern club circuit. Pictured on his wedding day to wife Molly.1 of 5Edem Duke from Huddersfield who was a fighter pilot in France, Belgium and Burma during World War Two. He sang with the Aub Hirst dance band, peformed on radio and had his own Edem Duke Orchestra as well as appearing in variety and on the northern club circuit.2 of 5Edem Duke from Huddersfield who was a fighter pilot in France, Belgium and Burma during World War Two. He sang with the Aub Hirst dance band, peformed on radio and had his own Edem Duke Orchestra as well as appearing in variety and on the northern club circuit. Pictured with wife Molly.3 of 5Edem Duke from Huddersfield who was a fighter pilot in France, Belgium and Burma during World War Two. He sang with the Aub Hirst dance band, peformed on radio and had his own Edem Duke Orchestra as well as appearing in variety and on the northern club circuit.4 of 5Edem Duke from Huddersfield who was a fighter pilot in France, Belgium and Burma during World War Two. He sang with the Aub Hirst dance band, peformed on radio and had his own Edem Duke Orchestra as well as appearing in variety and on the northern club circuit.5 of 5