Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Elland Bridge reconstruction

  • Share
  1. Damaged masonry on the 19th century Elland Bridge following the 2015 Boxing Day floods1 of 15
  2. The restored Elland Bridge over the Calder & Habble Navigation2 of 15
  3. Transport Minister Andrew Jones cut the ribbon to officially reopen Elland Bridge3 of 15
  4. Work to rebuild Elland bridge included installing this concrete arch4 of 15
  5. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.5 of 15
  6. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.6 of 15
  7. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.7 of 15
  8. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.8 of 15
  9. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.9 of 15
  10. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.10 of 15
  11. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.11 of 15
  12. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.12 of 15
  13. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.13 of 15
  14. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.14 of 15
  15. Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.15 of 15
Huddersfield'I'm no criminal' says diner who left Thai restaurant without paying
Former solicitor was left fuming after owner of Thai Sawaddee threatened to call police
DewsburyTeenagers in court over bid to carjack a Mini Cooper
The gang of four allegedly surrounded the driver as he stopped at traffic lights
Huddersfield town centreFirst look at cannabis farm raided in Huddersfield town centre
Police found drug growing operation and scores of cannabis plants in flat
West Yorkshire PoliceDrug dealer son of corrupt West Yorkshire police officer wins cut in jail term
Ashley Boots was jailed alongside disgraced police inspector dad Keith Boots
West Yorkshire PoliceCrash near site of fatal collision blocks accident blackspot road
Toyota left badly damaged after hitting wall in Round Ings Road
Denby DalePedestrians forced into busy road by van parked by road safety officials
Safety officials should be mindful of dangers, not add to them, says driver
NewsAsylum seekers service DASH at 30 New North Road, Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire PoliceHusband pays tribute to 'amazing' mum of two-year-old girl who died in head-on smash
Kate Jaworski-Green was said to be inseparable from daughter Lydia
Scapegoat HillVital emergency work for notorious accident blackspot
Here's what Kirklees intends to do about Round Ings Road
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThug is jailed for his part in a huge fight outside McDonald's in Huddersfield
Brandon Diskin brandished a yellow traffic cone during the melee involving 20 people
Huddersfield'I'm no criminal' says diner who left Thai restaurant without paying
Former solicitor was left fuming after owner of Thai Sawaddee threatened to call police
DewsburyTeenagers in court over bid to carjack a Mini Cooper
The gang of four allegedly surrounded the driver as he stopped at traffic lights
Huddersfield town centreFirst look at cannabis farm raided in Huddersfield town centre
Police found drug growing operation and scores of cannabis plants in flat
West Yorkshire PoliceDrug dealer son of corrupt West Yorkshire police officer wins cut in jail term
Ashley Boots was jailed alongside disgraced police inspector dad Keith Boots
West Yorkshire PoliceCrash near site of fatal collision blocks accident blackspot road
Toyota left badly damaged after hitting wall in Round Ings Road
West Yorkshire PoliceHusband pays tribute to 'amazing' mum of two-year-old girl who died in head-on smash
Kate Jaworski-Green was said to be inseparable from daughter Lydia
Scapegoat HillVital emergency work for notorious accident blackspot
Here's what Kirklees intends to do about Round Ings Road
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThug is jailed for his part in a huge fight outside McDonald's in Huddersfield
Brandon Diskin brandished a yellow traffic cone during the melee involving 20 people
Huddersfield Town FCWhere are they now? The 2011 Huddersfield Town side who beat AFC Bournemouth in the League One Play-Offs
Daniel Rushworth investigates what happened to the players after the memorable clash at the John Smith's Stadium seven years ago
BirkbyElderly woman racially abused and robbed in 'despicable' attack
Attacker kicks away woman's walking stick - then steals it in Birkby
Top Stories
Denby DalePedestrians forced into busy road by van parked by road safety officials
Safety officials should be mindful of dangers, not add to them, says driver080218obstruction\n
West Yorkshire PoliceHusband pays tribute to 'amazing' mum of two-year-old girl who died in head-on smash
Kate Jaworski-Green was said to be inseparable from daughter Lydia\n080218denby\nJS*142319237
Scapegoat HillVital emergency work for notorious accident blackspot
Here's what Kirklees intends to do about Round Ings Road\nJS*140964607\n070218Toyota\nJS*142639602
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThug is jailed for his part in a huge fight outside McDonald's in Huddersfield
Brandon Diskin brandished a yellow traffic cone during the melee involving 20 people
BirkbyElderly woman racially abused and robbed in 'despicable' attack
Attacker kicks away woman's walking stick - then steals it in Birkby
Crosland MoorHave you seen this missing Huddersfield teenager?
15-year-old hasn't been seen for a week
BrighouseDisaster strikes for Winter Olympics snowboarder Katie Ormerod
Brighouse athlete suffers second injury
University of HuddersfieldMPs urged to support services which keep children safe from neglect and abuse
Huddersfield academic says deepest cuts are affecting most deprived areas
West Yorkshire PoliceNew director to oversee inquiry into the shooting of Yassar Yaqub on the M62
Independent Office for Police Conduct makes new appointment
Paul MersonSky Sports' Paul Merson on Huddersfield Town's crucial clash against AFC Bournemouth
Former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has his say on David Wagner's men ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash
HuddersfieldPensioner crushed by police officers during chase wins thousands in compensation
The Court overturned a previous ruling that officers were "immune" from such negligence claims
DeightonParents pay tribute to young son nicknamed 'bear' because he loved cuddles so much
Four-year-old Oakley Brocklehurst, from Deighton, was an inspiration and 'put adults to shame'
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay