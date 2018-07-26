Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Fabric artist Yoo Kang decorates Pavilion Theatre Park

  • Share
  1. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark1 of 8
  2. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark2 of 8
  3. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark3 of 8
  4. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark4 of 8
  5. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark5 of 8
  6. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark6 of 8
  7. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark7 of 8
  8. Trees decorated with knitted and crocheted items by fabric artist Yoo Kang at park at Oldfield Lane, Heckmondwike. Credit Mike Clark8 of 8
NHSThe heatwave is causing a condition called 'summer penis' And doctors have confirmed that it's a real condition
WeatherThunderstorms set to strike Huddersfield — hour-by-hour weather forecastLightning, thunder and heavy rain set to interrupt 27°C heat
Berry BrowWoman sentenced after chasing partner through the house with a kitchen knifeKayleigh Wormald also assaulted a police officer at her Berry Brow home
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThe 42 thieves, thugs and drink drivers convicted in just five days at Kirklees Magistrates Court Latest from the courtrooms
Bradford Crown CourtLife sentence for Halifax man who murdered Tyron CharlesJames Sutcliffe's parents have also been jailed for plotting to dispose of the body
Kirklees Magistrates CourtNuisance thief banned from Great Northern Retail Park breached order to steal from BootsCalvin Smith stole epilators, electric toothbrush heads and other items worth £864
Bradford Crown CourtLife sentence for Halifax man who murdered Tyron CharlesJames Sutcliffe's parents have also been jailed for plotting to dispose of the body
DewsburyLearner driver stopped with false number plates on a car he'd only just boughtQuassir Khan was unsupervised when he was pulled over by police because of the fake plates
WeatherWhy sleeping with a fan on next to your bed is harmful to your healthPlus tips on how to stay cool at night without using a fan
WeatherThunderstorms set to strike Huddersfield — hour-by-hour weather forecastLightning, thunder and heavy rain set to interrupt 27°C heat
NHSThe heatwave is causing a condition called 'summer penis' And doctors have confirmed that it's a real condition
WeatherThunderstorms set to strike Huddersfield — hour-by-hour weather forecastLightning, thunder and heavy rain set to interrupt 27°C heat
Berry BrowWoman sentenced after chasing partner through the house with a kitchen knifeKayleigh Wormald also assaulted a police officer at her Berry Brow home
David WagnerDavid Wagner unhappy with "unacceptable" state of John Smith's Stadium pitchThe head coach was unhappy with the condition of the turf after the Terriers' win over Olympique Lyonnais
David WagnerDavid Wagner outlines future plans in the summer transfer windowThe head coach refused to rule out more incomings and outgoings this summer
Kirklees Magistrates CourtNuisance thief banned from Great Northern Retail Park breached order to steal from BootsCalvin Smith stole epilators, electric toothbrush heads and other items worth £864
Kruise LeemingHuddersfield Giants Kruise Leeming deserves England Knights spotSimon Woolford explains why he's not included against Wakefield
Bradford Crown CourtLife sentence for Halifax man who murdered Tyron CharlesJames Sutcliffe's parents have also been jailed for plotting to dispose of the body
DewsburyLearner driver stopped with false number plates on a car he'd only just boughtQuassir Khan was unsupervised when he was pulled over by police because of the fake plates
WeatherWhy sleeping with a fan on next to your bed is harmful to your healthPlus tips on how to stay cool at night without using a fan
Top Stories
Kirklees Magistrates CourtNuisance thief banned from Great Northern Retail Park breached order to steal from BootsCalvin Smith stole epilators, electric toothbrush heads and other items worth £864
WeatherThunderstorms set to strike Huddersfield — hour-by-hour weather forecast
Lightning, thunder and heavy rain set to interrupt 27°C heat
Bradford Crown CourtLife sentence for Halifax man who murdered Tyron Charles
James Sutcliffe's parents have also been jailed for plotting to dispose of the body
Calderdale CouncilHighways England plans Scammonden bridge safety barrier in bid to prevent suicides
Councils working with authorities and charities to reduce number of deaths at bridge over M62
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThe 42 thieves, thugs and drink drivers convicted in just five days at Kirklees Magistrates Court
Latest from the courtrooms
DewsburyLearner driver stopped with false number plates on a car he'd only just boughtQuassir Khan was unsupervised when he was pulled over by police because of the fake plates
NewsomeThis couple's love overcame prejudice in 1950s Huddersfield
Newsome pair celebrating diamond wedding this week
LiversedgeBalaclava-clad armed robbers escape with £3,000 from petrol station
Three men threatened staff at Millbridge petrol station in Bradford Road before escaping in a car
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council set to hire four new directors including children's services boss
Six figure salaries for some new hires as council looks to fill vacant roles
David WagnerDavid Wagner outlines future plans in the summer transfer window
The head coach refused to rule out more incomings and outgoings this summer
Berry BrowWoman sentenced after chasing partner through the house with a kitchen knifeKayleigh Wormald also assaulted a police officer at her Berry Brow home
KirkleesArson incidents flare up across Kirklees - but Calderdale reports lowest ever numbers
982 incidents recorded compared to 877 in previous year