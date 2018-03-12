Floral tributes to Ken Dodd

NewsgalleryFloral tributes to Ken Dodd ShareByBen Abbiss19:22, 12 MAR 2018A lady arrives with a floral tribute for Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).1 of 20A floral tribute in memory of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).2 of 20Tickling Sticks left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).3 of 20A floral tribute left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).4 of 20A floral tribute left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).5 of 20Foral tribute's outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).6 of 20A Foral tribute outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).7 of 20Tickling Sticks and Floral tribute's outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).8 of 20A Floral tribute left by pupils from Knotty Ash Primary school.(Pic Andrew Teebay).9 of 20People place flowers outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).10 of 20A Floral tribute left by pupils from Knotty Ash Primary school.(Pic Andrew Teebay).11 of 20Floral Tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).12 of 20Floral Tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).13 of 20Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).14 of 20Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).15 of 20Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).16 of 20Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).17 of 20Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).18 of 20Pupils and Teachers from Knotty Ash Primary School arrive with Floral tributes.(Pic Andrew Teebay).19 of 20Pupils and Teachers from Knotty Ash Primary School place Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).20 of 20