Floral tributes to Ken Dodd

  1. A lady arrives with a floral tribute for Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).1 of 20
  2. A floral tribute in memory of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).2 of 20
  3. Tickling Sticks left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).3 of 20
  4. A floral tribute left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).4 of 20
  5. A floral tribute left outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).5 of 20
  6. Foral tribute's outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).6 of 20
  7. A Foral tribute outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).7 of 20
  8. Tickling Sticks and Floral tribute's outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).8 of 20
  9. A Floral tribute left by pupils from Knotty Ash Primary school.(Pic Andrew Teebay).9 of 20
  10. People place flowers outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).10 of 20
  11. A Floral tribute left by pupils from Knotty Ash Primary school.(Pic Andrew Teebay).11 of 20
  12. Floral Tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).12 of 20
  13. Floral Tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).13 of 20
  14. Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).14 of 20
  15. Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).15 of 20
  16. Tatty Bye Ken R.I.P.(Pic Andrew Teebay).16 of 20
  17. Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).17 of 20
  18. Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).18 of 20
  19. Pupils and Teachers from Knotty Ash Primary School arrive with Floral tributes.(Pic Andrew Teebay).19 of 20
  20. Pupils and Teachers from Knotty Ash Primary School place Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd.(Pic Andrew Teebay).20 of 20
John Smith's StadiumYoung mum banned from the John Smith's Stadium after FIRST Town match ... and this is why
Jessica Greaves has criticised stewards for throwing her out
West Yorkshire NewsWoman in critical condition after being hit by car in Batley
She suffered ankle and head injuries in the collision at junction
West Yorkshire NewsSee the killer-dog owner, killers, thugs and paedophiles locked up in February
Plus rapists, burglars and other criminals who were jailed last month          
BirkbyMan due in court after police pursuit through Huddersfield
27-year-old detained after crash in Birkby
Calderdale Royal HospitalBirths at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary suspended due to huge pressure on hospital beds
Expectant mothers must go to Calderdale or opt for a home birth
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDrunk dad held knife to partner's throat as he threatened to kill her
Children were screaming and crying at time of the assault
BradleySee what's in store as Leach launches new product display system
Bradley-based display systems specialist Leach has launched a "heavy duty" display system for retailers
Calderdale CouncilYou'll never guess which West Yorkshire area is one of Europe's best for roads
We'll give you a clue ... it's not Leeds
University of HuddersfieldMeet the new recruit joining Huddersfield Community Trust
Sports promotion and marketing graduate Grace Lenihan has joined Huddersfield Community Trust
Kirklees CouncilKirklees reveals plans for 10,000 new homes ... and aims to build 1,000 itself
Clr Shabir Pandor announces new homes strategy at major event in Cannes
