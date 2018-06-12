Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home

  • Share
  1. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.1 of 20
  2. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.2 of 20
  3. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.3 of 20
  4. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.4 of 20
  5. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.5 of 20
  6. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.6 of 20
  7. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.7 of 20
  8. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.8 of 20
  9. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.9 of 20
  10. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.10 of 20
  11. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.11 of 20
  12. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.12 of 20
  13. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.13 of 20
  14. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.14 of 20
  15. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.15 of 20
  16. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.16 of 20
  17. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.17 of 20
  18. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.18 of 20
  19. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.19 of 20
  20. The former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home on Wellington St, Oakes.20 of 20
Meltham'I'm a Melthamer - you came over here on a boat' racist row in takeaway called out by residentsRow over food at Chinese takeaway captured on video
Holmfirth'Six weeks of hell' as screaming hen party guests cause misery on upmarket Holmfirth roadHouseholder apologises and pulls plug on hiring out home after neighbours complain about noise to the council    
Huddersfield'Very dangerous weapon' taken off the streets of HuddersfieldOfficers seized stun gun and arrested a suspect
M62M62 closed after children spotted running across all four lanesHighways England notices youngsters on CCTV
Kirklees CouncilJake Mangle-Wurzel remains defiant as he battles Kirklees over his follyBut he appears to be winning the public's support as messages of support flood in
EmploymentNorthern train workers to stage three more days of strike actionExpect lots of services to be cancelled and replacement buses to be full
Calderdale Royal HospitalUnion reps claim they were thrown out of Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryEscorted out after meeting with staff balloted for strike action
Calderdale CouncilElland car parks to be freeCharges for short-term parking to be scrapped as soon as possible
Cahal BurkeCould live-in guardians safeguard empty buildings in Huddersfield?Former Oakes Junior School would be ideal for the scheme
NewsThe former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home
Meltham'I'm a Melthamer - you came over here on a boat' racist row in takeaway called out by residentsRow over food at Chinese takeaway captured on video
Holmfirth'Six weeks of hell' as screaming hen party guests cause misery on upmarket Holmfirth roadHouseholder apologises and pulls plug on hiring out home after neighbours complain about noise to the council    
Huddersfield'Very dangerous weapon' taken off the streets of HuddersfieldOfficers seized stun gun and arrested a suspect
M62M62 closed after children spotted running across all four lanesHighways England notices youngsters on CCTV
Kirklees CouncilJake Mangle-Wurzel remains defiant as he battles Kirklees over his follyBut he appears to be winning the public's support as messages of support flood in
EmploymentNorthern train workers to stage three more days of strike actionExpect lots of services to be cancelled and replacement buses to be full
Calderdale Royal HospitalUnion reps claim they were thrown out of Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryEscorted out after meeting with staff balloted for strike action
Calderdale CouncilElland car parks to be freeCharges for short-term parking to be scrapped as soon as possible
Football NewsPremier League fixtures: All the details ahead of the 2018/19 fixture releaseEverything you need to know before Huddersfield Town's 2018/19 Premier League fixtures are revealed
Cahal BurkeCould live-in guardians safeguard empty buildings in Huddersfield?Former Oakes Junior School would be ideal for the scheme
Top Stories
AlmondburyPlanning applications for your area
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council on May 28, 2018.
EmploymentNorthern train workers to stage three more days of strike action
Expect lots of services to be cancelled and replacement buses to be full
Calderdale Royal HospitalUnion reps claim they were thrown out of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Escorted out after meeting with staff balloted for strike action
Calderdale CouncilElland car parks to be free
Charges for short-term parking to be scrapped as soon as possible
Cahal BurkeCould live-in guardians safeguard empty buildings in Huddersfield?
Former Oakes Junior School would be ideal for the scheme
Huddersfield Civic SocietyGeorge Hotel owner's plan for new homes turned downDr Altaf Hussain wants to build 4 houses in garden of Edgerton mansion
NewsJobs saved as buyer acquires ailing Huddersfield firmGood news for Longroyd Bridge company saved by Yorkshire business
Huddersfield'Very dangerous weapon' taken off the streets of Huddersfield
Officers seized stun gun and arrested a suspect
Meltham'I'm a Melthamer - you came over here on a boat' racist row in takeaway called out by residents
Row over food at Chinese takeaway captured on video
M62M62 closed after children spotted running across all four lanes
Highways England notices youngsters on CCTV
Holmfirth'Six weeks of hell' as screaming hen party guests cause misery on upmarket Holmfirth road
Householder apologises and pulls plug on hiring out home after neighbours complain about noise to the council      \nHDE110618Party
Kirklees CouncilPolice snare suspected drug dealer during child sex exploitation operationWeekend of action to tackle CSE and human trafficking in Dewsbury