Gabriel Sohotha

  1. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha with his mum Rebecca and sister, Ruby.1 of 9
  2. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.2 of 9
  3. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.3 of 9
  4. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.4 of 9
  5. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.5 of 9
  6. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.6 of 9
  7. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.7 of 9
  8. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha,4, of Linthwaite.8 of 9
  9. Downs Syndrome model, Gabriel Sohotha with his mum Rebecca and sister, Ruby.9 of 9
LongwoodFOUR car crashes in one cobbled road resident says drivers use as a racetrack
She says she has lost count of the number of times her property has been crashed into
HuddersfieldMan whose dog killed David Ellam is locked up immediately after being found guilty
Aaron Joseph is to be sentenced tomorrow but was remanded in custody after the verdict was returned.
NewsKingsgate disorder inquiry: Do you know these youths?
Police inquiry goes on even though nine are now charged
Danny WilliamsWatch 90-year-old gran's hilarious reaction after Danny Williams accidentally bared all on live TV
Much has been said and written about 'sausage-gate' but gran's reaction is just the best
CleckheatonRobber battered 76-year-old round the head with a hammer
Colin Winteringham, 56, from Sheepridge, gets long jail term
West Yorkshire PoliceFamily of dog attack victim David Ellam pay tribute and vow he'll never be forgotten
Relatives hoping for closure after Aaron Joseph is jailed for 10 years
Kirklees Magistrates CourtOakes man caught with knife in street twice in just a few hours
Abdul Sattar, 59, warned he could end up in jail
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan denies threatening to stab partner with a kitchen knife
Vaughan Wilks from Bradley will have to appear at Leeds Crown Court
HuddersfieldWhy the sky turned purple above Huddersfield this morning
The unique natural phenomenon was a welcome change from grey skies
NewsPink sky over Huddersfield
