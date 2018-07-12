GALLERY: Take a look at Cone Valley

NewsgalleryGALLERY: Take a look at Cone Valley ShareByGavin Castle16:29, 12 JUL 2018Updated11:15, 13 JUL 2018Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens in Milnsbridge. Emma Driscoll (right) and Freya Joyce of Cone Valley Ice Cream parlour which has recently opened on Market Street Milnsbridge.1 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens on Market Street Milnsbridge.2 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens in Milnsbridge. Emma Driscoll (left) and Freya Joyce of Cone Valley Ice Cream parlour which has recently opened on Market Street Milnsbridge.3 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens on Market Street Milnsbridge.4 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens in Milnsbridge.5 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens in Milnsbridge. Emma Driscoll (left) and Freya Joyce of Cone Valley Ice Cream parlour which has recently opened on Market Street Milnsbridge.6 of 7Ice Cream parlour, 'Cone Valley' opens on Market Street Milnsbridge. Freya Joyce prepares a cone of the gourmet ice cream.7 of 7