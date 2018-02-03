Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Holmfirth in the 1980s

  1. A shot of buses taken in 19821 of 16
  2. J&F Dawson, Dunford Road, Holmfirth2 of 16
  3. Holmfirth railway station before it was demolished3 of 16
  4. A winter afternoon on Station Road, Holmfirth, in 19804 of 16
  5. Shop on Wickens Lane, Upperthong, around 19835 of 16
  6. A photo taken at Holmfirth railway station6 of 16
  7. Holmfirth railway station, shortly before it was demolished7 of 16
  8. Cliff Road from Holt Lane, Holmfirth8 of 16
  9. New Laithe Lane, Cinderhills in 19799 of 16
  10. View from Cliff, Holmfirth, around 198210 of 16
  11. Moorlands Farm, New Mill11 of 16
  12. Upper House Road12 of 16
  13. A photo taken in around 1982. The sign is for Deakin & Crosland coal merchants13 of 16
  14. This photo was taken by Andrew Sanderson in 198214 of 16
  15. The bottom of Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, 197915 of 16
  16. A shot taken in Holmfirth in 198316 of 16
