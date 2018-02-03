Holmfirth in the 1980s

NewsgalleryHolmfirth in the 1980s ShareByLauren Ballinger10:26, 3 FEB 2018A shot of buses taken in 1982 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)1 of 16J&F Dawson, Dunford Road, Holmfirth (Image: Andrew Sanderson)2 of 16Holmfirth railway station before it was demolished (Image: Andrew Sanderson)3 of 16A winter afternoon on Station Road, Holmfirth, in 1980 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)4 of 16Shop on Wickens Lane, Upperthong, around 1983 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)5 of 16A photo taken at Holmfirth railway station (Image: Andrew Sanderson)6 of 16Holmfirth railway station, shortly before it was demolished (Image: Andrew Sanderson)7 of 16Cliff Road from Holt Lane, Holmfirth (Image: Andrew Sanderson)8 of 16New Laithe Lane, Cinderhills in 1979 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)9 of 16View from Cliff, Holmfirth, around 1982 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)10 of 16Moorlands Farm, New Mill (Image: Andrew Sanderson)11 of 16Upper House Road (Image: Andrew Sanderson)12 of 16A photo taken in around 1982. The sign is for Deakin & Crosland coal merchants (Image: Andrew Sanderson)13 of 16This photo was taken by Andrew Sanderson in 1982 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)14 of 16The bottom of Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, 1979 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)15 of 16A shot taken in Holmfirth in 1983 (Image: Andrew Sanderson)16 of 16