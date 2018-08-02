Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - Day One

  • Share
  1. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Harold amongs the visitors to the festival.1 of 31
  2. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - Danielle and Lianne at the Yummy Yank. Brownies are £3.50 each or 4 for £122 of 31
  3. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.3 of 31
  4. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - Jacob (left) and Sam have just picked up a double chocolate cookie dough box with fresh cream (£4.50) to go with their pepperoni pizza, chips and drink (£10) from Wood Fired Pizza4 of 31
  5. Mela Food Co from Lindley5 of 31
  6. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Customer queue for Greek food from one of the stalls in St George's Square.6 of 31
  7. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Entertainment for the visitors from the stage.7 of 31
  8. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.8 of 31
  9. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Greek Food from one of the stalls in St George's Square.9 of 31
  10. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Beers being carefully dispensed at one of the bars.10 of 31
  11. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Mediterranean wraps served from one of the stalls.11 of 31
  12. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. BellaPaella's Jasmine Walker, Julian Jimenez Moreno and Aurora Jimenez Moreno cook up a huge pan of the Spanish favourite.12 of 31
  13. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.13 of 31
  14. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.14 of 31
  15. Union Jack Portaloos at the 2018 Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival15 of 31
  16. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Spicy Kitchen chefs tend the range.16 of 31
  17. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Lindley cidermakers, Steph Bartle and Dave Kendall-Smith of Udders Orchard serve ciders and apple juices from their stall.17 of 31
  18. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Showmanship at the Kabana stall.18 of 31
  19. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.19 of 31
  20. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.20 of 31
  21. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.21 of 31
  22. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.22 of 31
  23. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Visitor Jon Laurence samples one of the hundreds of beers on sale at the festival.23 of 31
  24. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.24 of 31
  25. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.25 of 31
  26. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.26 of 31
  27. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Ian Armitage and Gareth Shaw pull pints at the Armitage Bridge Monkey Club bar.27 of 31
  28. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield.28 of 31
  29. Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, St George's Square, Huddersfield. Bolster Moor Farm Shop's Simon Haigh, Matt Houston and Mark Davies on the grill.29 of 31
  30. 'Udders Orchard cider bar menu at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 201830 of 31
  31. Lily Pickle's of Holmfirth at the Huddersfield's Food and Drink Festival 201831 of 31
Berry BrowBins in this Huddersfield street have gone unemptied for more than SIX WEEKS Diane and Stephen Lockwood of Berry Brow say they are desperate to shift them
Batley'Major league' drugs operation sees Batley man jailed for 14 yearsKhawer Maqsood and Fateh Laher were caught after a painstaking police surveillance operation
West Yorkshire PoliceFour people killed in police chase crashThe incident happened in Toller Lane, Bradford
Kirklees CouncilFootasylum set to take 'dangerous' Huddersfield signs downNational chain is not fighting Kirklees Council's planning refusal
Food and Drink FestivalEverything you need to know about Huddersfield Food & Drink Festival 2018The times, the weather, the location, and most importantly the food
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWoman's court case halted because she suffered a fit in police cellParamedics were called after the incident and solicitors were unable to get in to see their clients
Berry BrowBins in this Huddersfield street have gone unemptied for more than SIX WEEKS Diane and Stephen Lockwood of Berry Brow say they are desperate to shift them
DewsburyPolice had to pepper spray man twice when he kicked off on a busKhevin Ngibi refused to come out of his cell to be sentenced for the sustained attack on a PC at Dewsbury Bus Station
LindleyFamily behind rejected plans for new craft beer bar in Lindley to appealInk Spot Bars Ltd want to turn empty former cycle shop on Acre Street into bar
WaterlooTotal Fitness explains why pools were discolouredHuddersfield gym says there is not and has never been an algae infestation at their Waterloo centre
Food and Drink FestivalStalls and prices at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018All the latest from this year's food and drink extravaganza.
David WagnerClassy defender Terence Kongolo on his targets and why he ignored other clubs for Huddersfield TownPressure because of the fee is normal and I feel good
LindleyFamily behind rejected plans for new craft beer bar in Lindley to appealInk Spot Bars Ltd want to turn empty former cycle shop on Acre Street into bar
Berry BrowBins in this Huddersfield street have gone unemptied for more than SIX WEEKS Diane and Stephen Lockwood of Berry Brow say they are desperate to shift them
Batley'Major league' drugs operation sees Batley man jailed for 14 yearsKhawer Maqsood and Fateh Laher were caught after a painstaking police surveillance operation
Kirklees Magistrates CourtWoman's court case halted because she suffered a fit in police cellParamedics were called after the incident and solicitors were unable to get in to see their clients
Berry BrowBins in this Huddersfield street have gone unemptied for more than SIX WEEKS Diane and Stephen Lockwood of Berry Brow say they are desperate to shift them
Mark RobinsCoventry City sign Huddersfield Town forward Jordy Hiwula for undisclosed feeThe forward's three-year stint with the Terriers has come to an end
DewsburyPolice had to pepper spray man twice when he kicked off on a busKhevin Ngibi refused to come out of his cell to be sentenced for the sustained attack on a PC at Dewsbury Bus Station
Aaron MooyOpinion: What Huddersfield Town fans can expect from their side in the Premier League this seasonRory Benson previews the Terriers' 2018/19 top-flight campaign
Top Stories
Berry BrowBins in this Huddersfield street have gone unemptied for more than SIX WEEKS
Diane and Stephen Lockwood of Berry Brow say they are desperate to shift them
LindleyFamily behind rejected plans for new craft beer bar in Lindley to appeal
Ink Spot Bars Ltd want to turn empty former cycle shop on Acre Street into bar
Food and Drink FestivalA taste of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018 - here's what happened on day one Stalls, prices, what's on, pictures and video from the biggest event in Huddersfield's calendar
Food and Drink FestivalStalls and prices at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018
All the latest from this year's food and drink extravaganza.
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryAnger as Kirklees Council remove and confiscate Hands Off HRI banners
Slaithwaite and Milnsbridge signs taken down
West Yorkshire NewsBlind and isolated pensioner handed a lifeline after taxi firm refused to take her
Sheila Childs was told she could not use her regular taxi firm for her only social outing of the week
Kirklees Magistrates Court'You dirty homosexual scum' angry tenant shouted at housing officerAndew Ellis admitted that he made a malicious phone call to the Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing worker
DewsburyDrink-driver who crashed his car in the same spot TWICE avoids jailWasim Hussain and his passenger were taken to hospital following one of the smashes in Dewsbury
West Yorkshire PoliceFour people killed in police chase crashThe incident happened in Toller Lane, Bradford
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Town linked to AZ Alkmaar prospect, future of Hefele, Quaner and Malone plus the latest from AustriaWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Grange MoorIncredible video shows burning trail of fuel coming from tractor engulfed by fire
Crews from Huddersfield Fire Station spent one hour extinguishing the tractor fire on Wakefield Road
Kirklees CouncilFootasylum set to take 'dangerous' Huddersfield signs down
National chain is not fighting Kirklees Council's planning refusal