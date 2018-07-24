Huddersfield Narrow Canal water at level low

NewsgalleryHuddersfield Narrow Canal water at level low ShareByGavin Castle15:38, 24 JUL 2018Updated16:37, 24 JUL 2018Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.1 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.2 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.3 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.4 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.5 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.6 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.7 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.8 of 9Huddersfield Narrow Canal water level low on the stretch from Low Westwood Road, Linthwaite opposite Titanic Spa.9 of 9