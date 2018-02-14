Jake Mangle-Wurzel

NewsgalleryJake Mangle-Wurzel ShareByBen Abbiss18:16, 14 FEB 2018Updated18:22, 14 FEB 2018Jake outside his caravan at Salendine Nook1 of 11Jake enjoying a cigarette at home in his caravan2 of 11Jake with Willie Wurzel outside his caravan home at Salendine Nook3 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.4 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.5 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.6 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.7 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.8 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.9 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel - with dog Willy - clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.10 of 11Jake Mangel-Wurzel - with dog Willy - clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.11 of 11