Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Jake Mangle-Wurzel

  • Share
  1. Jake outside his caravan at Salendine Nook1 of 11
  2. Jake enjoying a cigarette at home in his caravan2 of 11
  3. Jake with Willie Wurzel outside his caravan home at Salendine Nook3 of 11
  4. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.4 of 11
  5. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.5 of 11
  6. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.6 of 11
  7. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.7 of 11
  8. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.8 of 11
  9. Jake Mangel-Wurzel clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.9 of 11
  10. Jake Mangel-Wurzel - with dog Willy - clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.10 of 11
  11. Jake Mangel-Wurzel - with dog Willy - clearing his belongings from public land next to his property at Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield.11 of 11
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town fan hit with £100 parking fine - and he didn't even park his car
Kirkburton dad stung by fine from Leeds Road Retail Park
UK & World NewsThese are your rights as a motorist if police pull you over on the road
There are plenty of things police are NOT allowed to do if they stop you
Kirklees CouncilWe expected this, says man after car drives through fence and into river
Ian Hutchinson says the fence, in Holly Road, Scissett, was 'flimsy"
HealthCannabis oil sales soar as Holland & Barrett becomes first high street shop to stock it
The Cannabis Trades Association UK says sales of the medicine has doubled in 12 months
BatleyDisgraced 'dirty' dentist fails to get jail term cut after £250k blackmail plot
Alan Hutchinson was struck off for urinating in the sink at surgery
NewsJake Mangle-Wurzel
MirfieldMan arrested after latest series of burglaries in Mirfield
The Dusty Miller pub and Little Acorns Day Nursery were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday
Kirklees CouncilHuddersfield Town fan brands fly-tippers who dump near stadium 'scumbags'
Town fan Paul Jackson makes 100-mile round trip to matches
HealthMum wants all parents to see upsetting video of her daughter who almost died from sepsis
Distressing video shows 11-week-old Chloe Pierce hours away from death
CrimeHow Valentine's Day romance-chasers may end up being conned out of lots of cash
Here are the pitfalls to online dating
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town fan hit with £100 parking fine - and he didn't even park his car
Kirkburton dad stung by fine from Leeds Road Retail Park
UK & World NewsThese are your rights as a motorist if police pull you over on the road
There are plenty of things police are NOT allowed to do if they stop you
Kirklees CouncilWe expected this, says man after car drives through fence and into river
Ian Hutchinson says the fence, in Holly Road, Scissett, was 'flimsy"
BBCMark Lawrenson predicts Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Watford to go down
The BBC pundit thinks the Terriers will be relegated from the Premier League this season
HealthCannabis oil sales soar as Holland & Barrett becomes first high street shop to stock it
The Cannabis Trades Association UK says sales of the medicine has doubled in 12 months
NewsJake Mangle-Wurzel
Football NewsLISTEN: Episode 36 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town podcast
The team reflect on the AFC Bournemouth win and preview the FA Cup clash against Manchester United - subscribe via iTunes to never miss an episode!
MirfieldMan arrested after latest series of burglaries in Mirfield
The Dusty Miller pub and Little Acorns Day Nursery were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday
Kirklees CouncilHuddersfield Town fan brands fly-tippers who dump near stadium 'scumbags'
Town fan Paul Jackson makes 100-mile round trip to matches
Rick StoneHuddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone delight at new signing
New contract for Ollie Roberts is big boost says boss
Top Stories
Salendine NookJake Mangle-Wurzel plans to 'reveal all' about his life - including his seven wives
Joker Jake wants Christopher Ecclestone to play him in film about his life
MirfieldMan arrested after latest series of burglaries in Mirfield
The Dusty Miller pub and Little Acorns Day Nursery were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday
Kirklees CouncilHuddersfield Town fan brands fly-tippers who dump near stadium 'scumbags'
Town fan Paul Jackson makes 100-mile round trip to matches
CrimeHow Valentine's Day romance-chasers may end up being conned out of lots of cash
Here are the pitfalls to online dating\n140218date\nJS*137391794
West Yorkshire PoliceCouple heartbroken after cruel thieves steal pet Pygmy goats
An appeal is underway for the safe return of goats Claudia and Sebastian, who are brother and sister
HealthMum wants all parents to see upsetting video of her daughter who almost died from sepsis
Distressing video shows 11-week-old Chloe Pierce hours away from death
HonleyWhy hundreds of schoolchildren are to miss out on free bus passes
Parents could be left £370 out of pocket because of Kirklees Council cuts
BatleyThugs trying to rob newsagents threatened shopkeeper by smashing brick on counter
Staff refused to hand over cash from the till in the terrifying incident in Batley / JS*143550768
BatleyDisgraced 'dirty' dentist fails to get jail term cut after £250k blackmail plot
Alan Hutchinson was struck off for urinating in the sink at surgery\nJS*60346023
CalderdaleBody found in search for missing Calderdale pensioner Anthony Conroy
The 75-year-old was last seen yesterday in Mytholmroyd
KirkheatonWATCH: Candles lit at 5am at site of tragic mill blaze that killed 17 young girls 200 years ago
Group gather at 5am to honour memories of those who died in Colnebridge cotton mill fire
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town fan hit with £100 parking fine - and he didn't even park his car
Kirkburton dad stung by fine from Leeds Road Retail Park
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay