Katelyn Dawson fundraiser

NewsgalleryKatelyn Dawson fundraiser ShareByBen Abbiss20:34, 30 JAN 2018Updated20:42, 30 JAN 2018Run for the Katelyn Dawson fund by Salendine Nook High School students. Some of the fun-runners start the run around the circuit of the school playing fields. Organised by student Kazim Asghar1 of 5Run for the Katelyn Dawson fund by Salendine Nook High School students. Organiser of the fundraising run, Kazim Asghar (left) and helper Dante Newell (2nd left) prepare to set some of the fun-runners off around the circuit of the school playing fields.2 of 5Run for the Katelyn Dawson fund by Salendine Nook High School students. Some of the fun-runners start the run around the circuit of the school playing fields. Organised by student Kazim Asghar3 of 5Run for the Katelyn Dawson fund by Salendine Nook High School students. Organiser of the fundraising run, Kazim Asghar (left) and helper Dante Newell (2nd left) prepare to set some of the fun-runners off around the circuit of the school playing fields.4 of 5Run for the Katelyn Dawson fund by Salendine Nook High School students. Organiser of the fundraising run, Kazim Asghar (left) and helper Dante Newell (2nd left) prepare to set some of the fun-runners off around the circuit of the school playing fields.5 of 5