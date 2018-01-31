Ladies V Men football match for Let's Save HRI, Storthes Hall.

NewsgalleryLadies V Men football match for Let's Save HRI, Storthes Hall. ShareByBen Abbiss18:51, 31 JAN 2018Ladies V Men football match for Let's Save HRI, Storthes Hall. Former professional footballer Clyde Wijnhard, with Jason McCartney and Karl Dietch.1 of 7Ladies V men football match for Let's Save HRI at Storthes Hall.2 of 7Ladies V Men football match for Let's Save HRI, Storthes Hall.Captain for the Men former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town player Clyde Wijnhard with Clare Taylor Captain for the Ladies.3 of 7Ladies V Men football match for Let's Save HRI, Storthes Hall. Former professional footballers left to right, Rob Edwards, Clyde Wijnhard, Matt Glennon and Scott Thomas.4 of 7Ladies V men football match for Let's Save HRI at Storthes Hall.5 of 7Ladies V men football match for Let's Save HRI at Storthes Hall.6 of 7Ladies V men football match for Let's Save HRI at Storthes Hall.7 of 7