Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Landslip shuts Woodhead Road

  • Share
  1. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.1 of 10
  2. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Lockwood.2 of 10
  3. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road.3 of 10
  4. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.4 of 10
  5. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.5 of 10
  6. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.6 of 10
  7. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.7 of 10
  8. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Berry Brow.8 of 10
  9. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Lockwood.9 of 10
  10. Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.10 of 10
LeptonDriver fighting for life after horror crash with Post Office van in Lepton
Man taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after smash in Botany Lane
M62Fourth death in five days on M62 after HGV smashes through central reservation
Lorry carrying mobile home ploughs into Lexus on opposite carriageway
HuddersfieldTaxi driver demands police action over fare-dodgers who run off without paying
Passenger racked up £25 fare then claimed she'd lost her debit card
EmploymentRevealed: The Huddersfield employers paying women less than men
Kirklees Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust and University of Huddersfield reveal gender pay gap
Berry BrowRecap: Severe delays expected as landslip closes Woodhead Road
The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate
LeptonDriver fighting for life after horror crash with Post Office van in Lepton
Man taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after smash in Botany Lane
Conservative PartyCouncillor denies he's racist after sharing article that called Muslims 'parasites'
Calderdale Tory Mike Payne suspended after five-year-old Twitter post is exposed
HuddersfieldTaxi driver demands police action over fare-dodgers who run off without paying
Passenger racked up £25 fare then claimed she'd lost her debit card
NewsStudent flats in Huddersfield let as hotel rooms on Booking.com
EmploymentRevealed: The Huddersfield employers paying women less than men
Kirklees Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust and University of Huddersfield reveal gender pay gap
LeptonDriver fighting for life after horror crash with Post Office van in Lepton
Man taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after smash in Botany Lane
M62Fourth death in five days on M62 after HGV smashes through central reservation
Lorry carrying mobile home ploughs into Lexus on opposite carriageway
HuddersfieldTaxi driver demands police action over fare-dodgers who run off without paying
Passenger racked up £25 fare then claimed she'd lost her debit card
EmploymentRevealed: The Huddersfield employers paying women less than men
Kirklees Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust and University of Huddersfield reveal gender pay gap
Berry BrowRecap: Severe delays expected as landslip closes Woodhead Road
The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate
LeptonDriver fighting for life after horror crash with Post Office van in Lepton
Man taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after smash in Botany Lane
Conservative PartyCouncillor denies he's racist after sharing article that called Muslims 'parasites'
Calderdale Tory Mike Payne suspended after five-year-old Twitter post is exposed
HuddersfieldTaxi driver demands police action over fare-dodgers who run off without paying
Passenger racked up £25 fare then claimed she'd lost her debit card
NewsStudent flats in Huddersfield let as hotel rooms on Booking.com
EmploymentRevealed: The Huddersfield employers paying women less than men
Kirklees Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust and University of Huddersfield reveal gender pay gap
Top Stories
LeptonDriver fighting for life after horror crash with Post Office van in Lepton
Man taken to hospital by Yorkshire Air Ambulance after smash in Botany Lane
Conservative PartyCouncillor denies he's racist after sharing article that called Muslims 'parasites'
Calderdale Tory Mike Payne suspended after five-year-old Twitter post is exposed
HuddersfieldTaxi driver demands police action over fare-dodgers who run off without paying
Passenger racked up £25 fare then claimed she'd lost her debit card
EmploymentRevealed: The Huddersfield employers who pay women less than men
Kirklees Council, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust and University of Huddersfield reveal gender pay gap
Holme ValleyDelays and diversions as landslip shuts Woodhead Road
Safety concerns after wall above steep banking collapses
HuddersfieldRape accused 'kept woman prisoner in his house to use her as a sex slave'
Thomas Patton allegedly told the woman she was 'nothing but a dog'
Berry BrowLive: Severe delays expected as landslip closes Woodhead Road
The A616 Woodhead Road, Berry Brow is closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate
M62Fourth death in five days on M62 after HGV smashes through central reservation
Lorry carrying mobile home ploughs into Lexus on opposite carriageway
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDrug dealer caught selling heroin and crack had a lock knife and £1,400 cash
David Lewin had 120 drug packages on him when he was arrested in Newsome
FacebookMeet the fundraiser hitting the road for a week on oddball modified motorbike
Clare Ellam is riding 874 miles and the whole trip will cost her just £70
FacebookEnter now to win your wedding worth almost £12,000!
Win A Dream Wedding is back and this year’s prize is worth £11,800! Could you be the lucky couple walking away with this year’s prize?
Kirklees Magistrates CourtLandlord swung an axe handle at his tenant in a row over unpaid rent
Mohammed Sabir claimed that he was only trying to scare the victim
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay