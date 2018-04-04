Landslip shuts Woodhead Road

NewsgalleryLandslip shuts Woodhead Road ShareByBen Abbiss19:08, 4 APR 2018Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.1 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Lockwood.2 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road.3 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.4 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.5 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.6 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.7 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Berry Brow.8 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Road closure signs at Lockwood.9 of 10Woodhead Road closed from the junction of Taylor Hill Road at Lockwood to Station Road at Berry Brow due to a house wall on Taylor Hill Road collapsing down the bank leaving debris on Woodhead Road. Workmen work to make the house wall safe.10 of 10