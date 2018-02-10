Leah Washington and Joe Pugh early valentines night out

NewsgalleryLeah Washington and Joe Pugh early valentines night out ShareByBen Abbiss13:07, 10 FEB 2018Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)1 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)2 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)3 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)4 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)5 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)6 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)7 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)8 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)9 of 10Alton Towers victim Leah Washington out with loyal boyfriend Joe Pugh on an early Valentines date at Tattu in Leeds. Leah who recently said that she was worried that her man would leave her after the accident. Only to be used for 1 story, re-uses will be charged for.? (EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND)10 of 10