Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Some of the lovely pictures taken in Huddersfield this week

  • Share
  1. Victoria Tower at Castle Hill illuminated in red light for World TB Day. Pic by: Gain Lee1 of 20
  2. World Down Syndrome Day - Committee member Dearbhla and her son Sean at the party organised by Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group in Slaithwaite2 of 20
  3. St Patrick's Catholic Primary School pupils in Huddersfield mark World Down Syndrome Day.3 of 20
  4. Holmfirth Scouts organised a sponsored Walk for Water from the River Holme to the centre of Holmfirth to support WaterAid's life-saving work.4 of 20
  5. Huddersfield beats Halifax for a dedicated edition of Monopoly. Pictured (from left) are Andrew Coughan, station manager; Emma Lodwick, customised games manager; Mr Monopoly; and Afolabi Omotola, customised games executive with Felix Huddersfield Station cat.5 of 20
  6. Daffodils for sale in Lindley.6 of 20
  7. Students from the Honley High School technology teams with model cranes constructed from scratch during the Rotary Club Technology Tournament held at Kirklees College's process manufacfturing centre at Turnbridge.7 of 20
  8. Outstanding Ofsted rating for Lepton Pre-School and Just For Fun Out Of School Club. Claire Jackson (front) with their celebration cake.8 of 20
  9. Junior Jasiewicz (front) who's picture is included on a set of beer mats designed to promote respect towards rail employees for people on the Ale Trail. He is pictured with (from left) Lyndsey Sherwood of Northern; Emma Copeland, of The Kings Head; Claire Sheard and David Scott, both of the Head of Steam; Sgt Adam Swallow,of British Transport Police; Phil Jones of Northern; Andrew Croughton and Chris Hawksby, of Transpennine Express at the launch at Huddersfield station.9 of 20
  10. Musharaf Asghar - "Mushy" from Educating Yorkshire - back at his old school, Thornhill Community Academy, chats with his inspirational former English teacher Matthew Burton.10 of 20
  11. From cleaning girl to landlady! Eleanor Floyd, who is now behind the bar at The Shoulder of Mutton, Lockwood11 of 20
  12. North Huddersfield Trust School celebrate World Book Day. School librarian Jac McNulty, (right) as the book character, Woman In Black, with students and members of staff dressed as book characters12 of 20
  13. Nicola Boothroyd and Amar Hussain at the Easter Egg hunt at Waves Day Centre in Slaithwaite13 of 20
  14. Sylvia Lodge (left), of Denby Dale, and her sister Annette Taylor, who found a letter from a WW1 soldier to his mother and are appealing to find his living family.14 of 20
  15. Children from Gomersal Primary School's arts council with Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin, when they went to Westminster to address MPs15 of 20
  16. Sheila and Trevor Barrett of Marsh, celebrate their diamond wedding.16 of 20
  17. Kyla Julien, of Huddersfield, with her taekwondo medals17 of 20
  18. Staff get ready to welcome customers to the new Starbucks drive-thru at Leeds Road Retail Park18 of 20
  19. Re-creating their wedding are bride Kathlyn Fairbank (Centre) and bridegroom Peter Fairbank (second right) with (from left) best man Grahame Marsden and bridesmaids Jean Wood and Christine Edmundson 25/03/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)19 of 20
  20. Former JLS star JB Gill, who will present the show when Cannon Hall Farm appears on Springtime on the Farm, to be broadcast on Channel 520 of 20
FacebookMotorcyclist killed in M62 horror crash is named
Wife pays tribute to dad-of-three saying Karl Chester was "our rock"
News30-stone man with sepsis rescued by firefighters who almost had to take down a wall to get him out
Firefighters feared they might have to take down a wall
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryAudi drivers on the run after crash which left teenager trapped in Peugeot
Helicopter search as police keep hunting for duo who were driving expensive Audi car
EasterEaster Sunday and Monday supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more
Supermarket opening times in Huddersfield and area
NewsPolice hunt man who attacked victim near McDonald's
Picture released of man they wish to speak to
NewsSome of the lovely pictures taken in Huddersfield this week
FacebookMotorcyclist killed in M62 horror crash is named
Wife pays tribute to dad-of-three saying Karl Chester was "our rock"
HolmfirthA Coffee With... Jackie Liversedge, of The Wrinkled Stocking Tearoom
Meet Jackie Liversedge, of The Wrinkled Stocking Tearoom, a name inspired by the formidable Nora Battye
NewsSnow forecast for Easter Monday
Traditional Bank Holiday weather will see very unsettled picture with snow, sleet and showers
EasterEaster Sunday and Monday supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more
Supermarket opening times in Huddersfield and area
FacebookMotorcyclist killed in M62 horror crash is named
Wife pays tribute to dad-of-three saying Karl Chester was "our rock"
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryAudi drivers on the run after crash which left teenager trapped in Peugeot
Helicopter search as police keep hunting for duo who were driving expensive Audi car
News30-stone man with sepsis rescued by firefighters who almost had to take down a wall to get him out
Firefighters feared they might have to take down a wall
NewsPolice hunt man who attacked victim near McDonald's
Picture released of man they wish to speak to
NewsSome of the lovely pictures taken in Huddersfield this week
FacebookMotorcyclist killed in M62 horror crash is named
Wife pays tribute to dad-of-three saying Karl Chester was "our rock"
HolmfirthA Coffee With... Jackie Liversedge, of The Wrinkled Stocking Tearoom
Meet Jackie Liversedge, of The Wrinkled Stocking Tearoom, a name inspired by the formidable Nora Battye
NewsSnow forecast for Easter Monday
Traditional Bank Holiday weather will see very unsettled picture with snow, sleet and showers
Top Stories
Holme Valley Mountain RescueStricken teens airlifted to hospital after seven hour mountain rescue mission
Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team and others save the day
NewsPolice hunt man who attacked victim near McDonald's
Picture released of man they wish to speak to
FacebookMotorcyclist killed in M62 horror crash is named
Wife pays tribute to dad-of-three saying Karl Chester was "our rock"
NewsSnow forecast for Easter Monday
Traditional Bank Holiday weather will see very unsettled picture with snow, sleet and showers
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryAudi drivers on the run after crash which left teenager trapped in Peugeot
Helicopter search as police keep hunting for duo who were driving expensive Audi car
NHSPetition launched to reinstate midwife sacked for poor sickness is signed by 25,000 people
Midwife Jane Greaves was dismissed by Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust
EasterEaster Sunday and Monday supermarket opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more
Supermarket opening times in Huddersfield and area
EllandTragedy inspired super slimmer Teresa to lose more than FIVE stone
Teresa Corbridge dropped a whopping FIVE dress sizes
FacebookChildrens spelling and punctuation 'below standerd' say Kirklees teechers
Council forsed to intervene as basic literacy levels plummet
Bradford Crown CourtRapist jailed for 22 years following sex attack on teenager
Offences began when she was 15-years-old
News30-stone man with sepsis rescued by firefighters who almost had to take down a wall to get him out
Firefighters feared they might have to take down a wall
NHSA new boss has taken over at controversial NHS provider Locala
Ex-hospital chief gets top job at community nursing organisation
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay