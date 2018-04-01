Some of the lovely pictures taken in Huddersfield this week

NewsgallerySome of the lovely pictures taken in Huddersfield this week ShareByHenryk ZientekBusiness Correspondent15:58, 1 APR 2018Victoria Tower at Castle Hill illuminated in red light for World TB Day. Pic by: Gain Lee1 of 20World Down Syndrome Day - Committee member Dearbhla and her son Sean at the party organised by Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group in Slaithwaite2 of 20St Patrick's Catholic Primary School pupils in Huddersfield mark World Down Syndrome Day.3 of 20Holmfirth Scouts organised a sponsored Walk for Water from the River Holme to the centre of Holmfirth to support WaterAid's life-saving work.4 of 20Huddersfield beats Halifax for a dedicated edition of Monopoly. Pictured (from left) are Andrew Coughan, station manager; Emma Lodwick, customised games manager; Mr Monopoly; and Afolabi Omotola, customised games executive with Felix Huddersfield Station cat.5 of 20Daffodils for sale in Lindley.6 of 20Students from the Honley High School technology teams with model cranes constructed from scratch during the Rotary Club Technology Tournament held at Kirklees College's process manufacfturing centre at Turnbridge.7 of 20Outstanding Ofsted rating for Lepton Pre-School and Just For Fun Out Of School Club. Claire Jackson (front) with their celebration cake.8 of 20Junior Jasiewicz (front) who's picture is included on a set of beer mats designed to promote respect towards rail employees for people on the Ale Trail. He is pictured with (from left) Lyndsey Sherwood of Northern; Emma Copeland, of The Kings Head; Claire Sheard and David Scott, both of the Head of Steam; Sgt Adam Swallow,of British Transport Police; Phil Jones of Northern; Andrew Croughton and Chris Hawksby, of Transpennine Express at the launch at Huddersfield station.9 of 20Musharaf Asghar - "Mushy" from Educating Yorkshire - back at his old school, Thornhill Community Academy, chats with his inspirational former English teacher Matthew Burton.10 of 20From cleaning girl to landlady! Eleanor Floyd, who is now behind the bar at The Shoulder of Mutton, Lockwood11 of 20North Huddersfield Trust School celebrate World Book Day. School librarian Jac McNulty, (right) as the book character, Woman In Black, with students and members of staff dressed as book characters12 of 20Nicola Boothroyd and Amar Hussain at the Easter Egg hunt at Waves Day Centre in Slaithwaite13 of 20Sylvia Lodge (left), of Denby Dale, and her sister Annette Taylor, who found a letter from a WW1 soldier to his mother and are appealing to find his living family.14 of 20Children from Gomersal Primary School's arts council with Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin, when they went to Westminster to address MPs15 of 20Sheila and Trevor Barrett of Marsh, celebrate their diamond wedding.16 of 20Kyla Julien, of Huddersfield, with her taekwondo medals17 of 20Staff get ready to welcome customers to the new Starbucks drive-thru at Leeds Road Retail Park18 of 20Re-creating their wedding are bride Kathlyn Fairbank (Centre) and bridegroom Peter Fairbank (second right) with (from left) best man Grahame Marsden and bridesmaids Jean Wood and Christine Edmundson 25/03/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)19 of 20Former JLS star JB Gill, who will present the show when Cannon Hall Farm appears on Springtime on the Farm, to be broadcast on Channel 520 of 20