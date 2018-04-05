Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

M62 fatal accidents

  • Share
  1. Ambulances and police at the scene of a serious accident involving a motorbike and a car on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 close to Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor. Photo by Spencer Davies1 of 4
  2. Adam Afsar, who was tragically killed in the M62 crash on Easter Monday2 of 4
  3. Jason Wilby who died in a car accident on the M62 on Easter Monday, 20183 of 4
  4. Karl Chester who sadly died in a motorcycle accident on the M62 on Good Friday4 of 4
M62Biker in his 70s killed in smash near to M62 sliproad at Brighouse
That means there have been FIVE deaths on the motorway - in a week
Huddersfield town centreCo-op building to become student flats - and this is how it will look
Developers get the go-ahead for revamp of iconic Huddersfield town centre building
CrimeThe drug dealers, killers, violent thugs and paedophiles jailed in March
These are all the criminals from the Huddersfield area locked up last month
Kirklees CouncilPolice issue Huddersfield's first 'gangbos' after violent feud almost ended in murder
Judge grants court injunctions against rival organised crime gangs
Holme Valley Mountain RescueWoman trapped in a bog on Huddersfield moors sparks major alert
High technology pinpoints exact spot at Holme Moss
Holme Valley Mountain RescueWoman trapped in a bog on Huddersfield moors sparks major alert
High technology pinpoints exact spot at Holme Moss
Huddersfield Town FCA 1920s Huddersfield Town star's gold medals could fetch 4,000 times his annual salary
George 'Bomber' Brown's Championship medals to go under the hammer
CrimeThe drug dealers, killers, violent thugs and paedophiles jailed in March
These are all the criminals from the Huddersfield area locked up last month
M62Biker in his 70s killed in smash near to M62 sliproad at Brighouse
That means there have been FIVE deaths on the motorway - in a week
Huddersfield town centreCo-op building to become student flats - and this is how it will look
Developers get the go-ahead for revamp of iconic Huddersfield town centre building
M62Biker in his 70s killed in smash near to M62 sliproad at Brighouse
That means there have been FIVE deaths on the motorway - in a week
Huddersfield town centreCo-op building to become student flats - and this is how it will look
Developers get the go-ahead for revamp of iconic Huddersfield town centre building
CrimeThe drug dealers, killers, violent thugs and paedophiles jailed in March
These are all the criminals from the Huddersfield area locked up last month
Kirklees CouncilPolice issue Huddersfield's first 'gangbos' after violent feud almost ended in murder
Judge grants court injunctions against rival organised crime gangs
Holme Valley Mountain RescueWoman trapped in a bog on Huddersfield moors sparks major alert
High technology pinpoints exact spot at Holme Moss
Holme Valley Mountain RescueWoman trapped in a bog on Huddersfield moors sparks major alert
High technology pinpoints exact spot at Holme Moss
Huddersfield Town FCA 1920s Huddersfield Town star's gold medals could fetch 4,000 times his annual salary
George 'Bomber' Brown's Championship medals to go under the hammer
CrimeThe drug dealers, killers, violent thugs and paedophiles jailed in March
These are all the criminals from the Huddersfield area locked up last month
M62Biker in his 70s killed in smash near to M62 sliproad at Brighouse
That means there have been FIVE deaths on the motorway - in a week
Huddersfield Town FCSupporters urging Huddersfield Town to "have a go" for Premier League survival
Fans want to see David Wagner's men take the relegation fight to their rivals - starting at Brighton & Hove Albion
Top Stories
Holme Valley Mountain RescueWoman trapped in a bog on Huddersfield moors sparks major alert
High technology pinpoints exact spot at Holme Moss
Huddersfield Town FCA 1920s Huddersfield Town star's gold medals could fetch 4,000 times his annual salary
George 'Bomber' Brown's Championship medals to go under the hammer
M62Biker in his 70s killed in smash near to M62 sliproad at Brighouse
That means there have been FIVE deaths on the motorway - in a week
Huddersfield town centreCo-op building to become student flats - and this is how it will look
Developers get the go-ahead for revamp of iconic Huddersfield town centre building
HalifaxEfit appeal for man who assaulted woman in busy town centre then tried to bundle her into a van
Police are trying to track the man down after the shocking attack in Halifax
Kirklees CouncilPolice issue Huddersfield's first 'gangbos' after violent feud almost ended in murder
Judge grants court injunctions against rival organised crime gangs
West Yorkshire NewsLong tailbacks on M62 near Huddersfield after reports of severe collision near Brighouse - latest updates
Congestion is back to junction 24 at Ainley Top
Paul MersonSky Sports' Paul Merson on Huddersfield Town's slippery Premier League slope
Former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has his say on David Wagner's men ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion clash
Colne ValleyHow you can help save the Peter Brook Centre for the next generation
Supporters need £10,000 to renovate Colne Valley High School's Welsh getaway
HalifaxCurtain up at the theatre where you pay what you can afford
Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax makes theatre accessible to everyone
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council could be given new powers to evict travellers
Government plans crackdown on illegal caravan sites
HuddersfieldDisabled man left shouting for help in the rain for 2 hours after mobility scooter broke down
Cleveroy Jones's scooter broke down near his home outside Huddersfield town centre
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay