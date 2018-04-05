M62 fatal accidents

NewsgalleryM62 fatal accidents ShareByBen Abbiss18:59, 5 APR 2018Updated19:01, 5 APR 2018Ambulances and police at the scene of a serious accident involving a motorbike and a car on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 close to Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor. Photo by Spencer Davies1 of 4Adam Afsar, who was tragically killed in the M62 crash on Easter Monday2 of 4Jason Wilby who died in a car accident on the M62 on Easter Monday, 20183 of 4Karl Chester who sadly died in a motorcycle accident on the M62 on Good Friday4 of 4