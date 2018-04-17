Load mobile navigation
Manor House in Lindley

  1. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Fountain water feature stands proud in front of Manor House.1 of 33
  2. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.2 of 33
  3. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.3 of 33
  4. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.4 of 33
  5. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Clock Tower bar.5 of 33
  6. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Clock Tower bar.6 of 33
  7. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Clock Tower bar.7 of 33
  8. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Clock Tower bar.8 of 33
  9. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Hotel reception.9 of 33
  10. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Clock Tower bar.10 of 33
  11. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Entrance Hall.11 of 33
  12. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.12 of 33
  13. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.13 of 33
  14. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.14 of 33
  15. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.15 of 33
  16. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Wine and champagne at The Lantern Room restaurant.16 of 33
  17. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.17 of 33
  18. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Hotel reception.18 of 33
  19. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.19 of 33
  20. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Four poster bed in one of the bedrooms.20 of 33
  21. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. The Lantern Room restaurant.21 of 33
  22. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Wine and champagne at The Lantern Room restaurant.22 of 33
  23. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Contemporary En Suite.23 of 33
  24. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.24 of 33
  25. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Large attic walk-in shower room.25 of 33
  26. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Four poster bed in one of the bedrooms.26 of 33
  27. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Room Six.27 of 33
  28. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Contemporary En Suite.28 of 33
  29. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.29 of 33
  30. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Room Seven room sign.30 of 33
  31. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Lighting panels on the hotel corridors. General Manager Mark Ayres.31 of 33
  32. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home. Room Six.32 of 33
  33. Manor House at Lindley, opens its doors after a £4.5M restoration of the former childrens' home.33 of 33
