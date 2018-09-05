Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals

NewsgalleryMiss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finalsShare ByGavin Castle12:17, 5 SEP 2018Updated15:51, 5 SEP 2018Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.1 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire2 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.3 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire4 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire5 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.6 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftkhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.7 of 10Miss Middlesborough 2018 Jenna Hobbs (left) and Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftikhar (centre) during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.8 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftikhar (centre) during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.9 of 10Miss Huddersfield 2018 Sara Iftikhar during the Miss England 2018 finals at Kelham Hall & Country Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire.10 of 10