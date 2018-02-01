Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Mouse droppings found at Vivaldi Continental Wine and Foods

  • Share
  1. Mouse droppings found behind the fridge in the storeroom - Vivaldi Store1 of 7
  2. Gnawed bags of pasta in Vivaldi store2 of 7
  3. Mouse droppings on top of boxes containing bags of pasta at Vivaldi store3 of 7
  4. Zoomed-out shot of mouse dropping found behind fridge in storeroom - Vivaldi4 of 7
  5. 5 of 7
  6. Mouse dropping found behind the fridge in the main shop at Vivaldi6 of 7
  7. Mouse droppings on pallets in storeroom in Vivaldi store7 of 7
MoldgreenHeartbreaking goodbye to Katelyn Dawson as hundreds celebrate her life
Katelyn, 15, died on January 10 following a horrific road crash as she waited at a bus stop on her way to school
Scapegoat HillHundreds attend funeral to pay tribute to 'one of a kind' Joe Brook
Scapegoat Hill church packed as mourners hear of young man with a winning smile.
West Yorkshire PoliceTwo men charged with firearms offences linked to Yassar Yaqub inquiry
Accused set to appear before magistrates.
Calderdale CouncilDog stabbed in the head, stuffed in a suitcase and left to die
RSPCA investigate brutal death of dog dumped in layby
HolmfirthWoman's terror as car teeters close to the edge of Holme Moss after slipping backwards in the snow
The Toyota was just a metre from a 40m drop
KirkleesMums let their daughters miss school - because they wanted to sleep in
They were prosecuted for failing to ensure that they attended classes regularly
MelthamPupils determined to beat the vandals when it comes to clearing up 'dog poo alley'
Dozens of posters back on display a week after being ripped down
Kirklees CouncilTakeaway owner sacks staff over poor food hygiene at the premises
Workers at Kebab Range failed to wash their hands after handling raw meat
UK & World NewsPrivate parking fines hit record high - here's how to appeal them and get them cancelled
More drivers than ever are receiving penalty charges for parking on private land
NewsMouse droppings found at Vivaldi Continental Wine and Foods
MoldgreenHeartbreaking goodbye to Katelyn Dawson as hundreds celebrate her life
Katelyn, 15, died on January 10 following a horrific road crash as she waited at a bus stop on her way to school
Scapegoat HillHundreds attend funeral to pay tribute to 'one of a kind' Joe Brook
Scapegoat Hill church packed as mourners hear of young man with a winning smile.
West Yorkshire PoliceTwo men charged with firearms offences linked to Yassar Yaqub inquiry
Accused set to appear before magistrates.
Calderdale CouncilDog stabbed in the head, stuffed in a suitcase and left to die
RSPCA investigate brutal death of dog dumped in layby
David WagnerJoe Lolley leaves Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest
The winger has joined the Championship club
Barclay's Premier LeagueThis Premier League relegation battle is shaping up to be the largest in history
Trinity Mirror's Data Unit number crunches to see how this season's scrap compares to those down the years
KirkleesMums let their daughters miss school - because they wanted to sleep in
They were prosecuted for failing to ensure that they attended classes regularly
MelthamPupils determined to beat the vandals when it comes to clearing up 'dog poo alley'
Dozens of posters back on display a week after being ripped down
Kirklees CouncilTakeaway owner sacks staff over poor food hygiene at the premises
Workers at Kebab Range failed to wash their hands after handling raw meat
UK & World NewsPrivate parking fines hit record high - here's how to appeal them and get them cancelled
More drivers than ever are receiving penalty charges for parking on private land
Top Stories
Kirklees CouncilTakeaway owner sacks staff over poor food hygiene at the premises
Workers at Kebab Range failed to wash their hands after handling raw meat
Kirklees CouncilEnvironmental health officials shut down wine shop due to mouse infestation
Vivaldi Continental Wine and Foods had droppings and strong urine smell
KirkleesMums let their daughters miss school - because they wanted to sleep in
They were prosecuted for failing to ensure that they attended classes regularly
MelthamPupils determined to beat the vandals when it comes to clearing up 'dog poo alley'
Dozens of posters back on display a week after being ripped down
Honley High SchoolLet's all help get Paul Turnbull home after 3 years in hospital
£5,000 needed for specialist equipment following horror crash.
HeckmondwikeTeen girl threatened with knives in terrifying car jacking
Two attackers tried to drag her from her seat in Heckmondwike
CanalsideHuddersfield Town get green light for PPG Canalside expansion
New facilities for Premier League stars will include two gyms and video rooms.
Kirklees CouncilHow one man is cleaning up after fly-tippers
Community-minded Darren Shaw is out every day cleaning up the rubbish others leave behind
DewsburyPaedophile jailed for filming teenage girls in shower
Brian Quarmby, 67, gave an 'unacceptable and unbelievable' excuse for his actions.
EllandUrgent police plea to find missing Elland pensioner Alan Carrol
Alan Carrol, 72, was carrying a black and white walking stick
Paul MersonSky Sports' Paul Merson rates Huddersfield Town's January Transfer Window business
Former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has his say on David Wagner's squad ahead the Premier League run-in
Victoria TheatreCBeebies star and kids' favourite Bing Bunny to appear in live stage show - get tickets here
See Bing, Flop, Sula, Amma, Coco, Pando and friends on stage near you
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay