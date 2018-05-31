Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

New bar Over There in Brighouse

  • Share
  1. New bar and kitchen being created called Over There, on Owler Ings Road, Brighouse.1 of 5
  2. Celebrating their new venture are Ian (left) and Ryan Darley, who are tansforming an old bus garage into Over There, a new food and drink venue in Brighouse2 of 5
  3. Ryan Darley and girlfriend Jana Dohnalkova investigate the bus garage inspection pit watched by Ryan's grandfather John Darley (right)3 of 5
  4. Ryan Darley (left) with friends Seamus Hooley and Emma Byrne riping out the old flooring at Over There in Brighouse4 of 5
  5. Timbers used to cover an old inspection pit have been recycled to provide the bar at Over There, a new food and drink venue set to open in Brighouse this summer5 of 5
AsdaUncle illegally used his disabled niece's blue badge to park at sports centreMohammed Naseem didn't have the youngster with him when he used the disabled parking bay
Calderdale CouncilElland bypass misery to continue well into ThursdayRoad remains closed after gas main damage
Kirklees CouncilMum fined after taking her child on "holiday of a lifetime" to Disney WorldThe Dewsbury mother did not have permission to take the 10-year-old out of school
Calderdale CouncilShop raided FIVE TIMES for fake tobacco loses alcohol licence after police step inThe licencee of Ovenden Polski Sklep at Ovenden Road, Halifax, "had not learned his lessons"
West Yorkshire PoliceShock as three-week old kitten found covered in nail polish and left for deadTiny Vimto being cared for by cat rescue charity
NHSParents told 'get your baby seen by a dentist before their first birthday'NHS boosts funding for pre-school check-ups
Calderdale CouncilShop raided FIVE TIMES for fake tobacco loses alcohol licence after police step inThe licencee of Ovenden Polski Sklep at Ovenden Road, Halifax, "had not learned his lessons"
Calderdale CouncilElland bypass partially reopened as work continuesThe main link road between Huddersfield and Halifax was closed after damage to a gas main on Tuesday night
NewsNew bar Over There in Brighouse
Kirklees Magistrates CourtShoplifter banned from all Sainsbury's stores in West YorkshireAdrian Ayton was caught stealing Lego from the Market Street branch in Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town linked with shock move for Stoke City star Xherdan ShaqiriLatest media reports suggest head coach David Wagner is set to enter the race to sign the Swiss international playmaker
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Robert Lewandowski and Marko Arnautovic set for movesWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
AsdaUncle illegally used his disabled niece's blue badge to park at sports centreMohammed Naseem didn't have the youngster with him when he used the disabled parking bay
Calderdale CouncilElland bypass misery to continue well into ThursdayRoad remains closed after gas main damage
Kirklees CouncilMum fined after taking her child on "holiday of a lifetime" to Disney WorldThe Dewsbury mother did not have permission to take the 10-year-old out of school
NHSParents told 'get your baby seen by a dentist before their first birthday'NHS boosts funding for pre-school check-ups
Huddersfield Town FCWorld Cup hopes dashed for Huddersfield Town's Florent HadergjonajBetter news for Aaron Mooy, Mathias Zanka and Jonas Lössl who all remain in their respective nation's provisional squads
Dale FergusonHuddersfield Giants Ukuma Ta'ai ruled out for at least six weeksMedial ligament knee injury revealed by coach Simon Woolford
Huddersfield Giants RLFCRyan Hinchcliffe would love to stay at Huddersfield Giants under new boss Simon WoolfordUnfinished business for Aussie star who is out of contract
Calderdale CouncilShop raided FIVE TIMES for fake tobacco loses alcohol licence after police step inThe licencee of Ovenden Polski Sklep at Ovenden Road, Halifax, "had not learned his lessons"
Top Stories
Grange MoorMan 'stole from and threatened' women he met on dating website BadooDavid Dykes stayed at their homes after being introduced to them via Badoo
NHSParents told 'get your baby seen by a dentist before their first birthday'
NHS boosts funding for pre-school check-ups
Calderdale CouncilShop raided FIVE TIMES for fake tobacco loses alcohol licence after police step in
The licencee of Ovenden Polski Sklep at Ovenden Road, Halifax, "had not learned his lessons"
Calderdale CouncilElland bypass partially reopened as work continues
The main link road between Huddersfield and Halifax was closed after damage to a gas main on Tuesday night
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Robert Lewandowski and Marko Arnautovic set for movesWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town linked with shock move for Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri
Latest media reports suggest head coach David Wagner is set to enter the race to sign the Swiss international playmaker
AsdaUncle illegally used his disabled niece's blue badge to park at sports centre
Mohammed Naseem didn't have the youngster with him when he used the disabled parking bay
West Yorkshire PoliceShock as three-week old kitten found covered in nail polish and left for dead
Tiny Vimto being cared for by cat rescue charity
Calderdale CouncilElland bypass misery to continue well into Thursday
Road remains closed after gas main damage
West Yorkshire Police200-plant cannabis farm discovered at Heckmondwike properties
Kirklees police battered down the doors of houses in King Street in a pre-planned operation
Kirklees CouncilMum fined after taking her child on "holiday of a lifetime" to Disney WorldThe Dewsbury mother did not have permission to take the 10-year-old out of school
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan 'took house keys and spray-painted a car in a bizarre crime spree'Dale Pearson appeared in court charged over the strange events in a New Mill street