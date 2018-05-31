New bar Over There in Brighouse

NewsgalleryNew bar Over There in Brighouse ShareByGavin Castle10:02, 31 MAY 2018Updated12:32, 31 MAY 2018New bar and kitchen being created called Over There, on Owler Ings Road, Brighouse.1 of 5Celebrating their new venture are Ian (left) and Ryan Darley, who are tansforming an old bus garage into Over There, a new food and drink venue in Brighouse2 of 5Ryan Darley and girlfriend Jana Dohnalkova investigate the bus garage inspection pit watched by Ryan's grandfather John Darley (right)3 of 5Ryan Darley (left) with friends Seamus Hooley and Emma Byrne riping out the old flooring at Over There in Brighouse4 of 5Timbers used to cover an old inspection pit have been recycled to provide the bar at Over There, a new food and drink venue set to open in Brighouse this summer5 of 5