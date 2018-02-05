Load mobile navigation
Northern's new Class 311 trains

  1. Northern's livery on the new Class 331 electric train Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 51 of 8
  2. Workers building one of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 52 of 8
  3. The cab of the Class 331 electric train under construction Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 53 of 8
  4. The Class 331 electric trains will include plug sockets at every seat Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 54 of 8
  5. Interior of the Class 331 train which will start coming into service on Northern routes from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 55 of 8
  6. One of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 56 of 8
  7. One of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 57 of 8
  8. Interior of the Class 331 train which will start coming into service on Northern routes from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 58 of 8
