Northern's new Class 311 trains

NewsgalleryNorthern's new Class 311 trains ShareByGavin Castle08:42, 5 FEB 2018Northern's livery on the new Class 331 electric train Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 51 of 8Workers building one of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 52 of 8The cab of the Class 331 electric train under construction Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 53 of 8The Class 331 electric trains will include plug sockets at every seat Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 54 of 8Interior of the Class 331 train which will start coming into service on Northern routes from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 55 of 8One of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 56 of 8One of the new Class 311 trains which will be introduced by Northern from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 57 of 8Interior of the Class 331 train which will start coming into service on Northern routes from December, 2018 Strict embargo: 10am, Mon, Feb 58 of 8