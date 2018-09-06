Load mobile navigation
Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre

  1. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Auschwitz survivor Arek Hersh (centre) at the opening ceremony.1 of 12
  2. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. One of the guests at the opening takes a picture of the ceremony.2 of 12
  3. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. The UHC Choir sing during the opening ceremony .3 of 12
  4. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Guests at the opening ceremony reflected in the glass of the Holocaust exhibition .4 of 12
  5. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. The UHC Choir sing during the opening ceremony .5 of 12
  6. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Guests at the opening ceremony.6 of 12
  7. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Auschwitz survivor Arek Hersh (centre) at the opening ceremony.7 of 12
  8. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Guests at the opening ceremony.8 of 12
  9. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Guests at the opening ceremony reflected in the glass of the Holocaust exhibition .9 of 12
  10. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Guests at the opening ceremony.10 of 12
  11. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Holocaust survivor Trudie Silman (centre) amongst the guests at the opening ceremony.11 of 12
  12. Official opening of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield. Cellist, Rose Gallaway plays during the opening ceremony.12 of 12
