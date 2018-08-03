NewsgalleryOrangery at The Woodman InnShare ByGavin Castle13:31, 3 AUG 2018The stunning beer garden at The Woodman, Thunderbridge, Kirkburton1 of 6One of the happy wedding couples at The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge2 of 6Thunderbridge Gardens3 of 6One of the many happy couples who get married at The Woodman inn, Thunderbridge4 of 6The almost completed wedding venue including its Orangery at The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge5 of 6The idyllic setting for wedding parties at The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge6 of 6