Philip Kaye

  1. copy pic of Philip Kaye swimming the Channel breaststroke in 1966 - 68, The Fairway, Fixby, Huddersfield.1 of 8
  2. copy pic of Philip Kaye swimming the Channel breaststroke in 1966 - 68, The Fairway, Fixby, Huddersfield.2 of 8
  3. copy pic of Philip Kaye swimming the Channel breaststroke in 1966 - 68, The Fairway, Fixby, Huddersfield.3 of 8
  4. copy pic of Philip Kaye swimming the Channel breaststroke in 1966 - 68, The Fairway, Fixby, Huddersfield.4 of 8
  5. Philip Kaye's certificate for swimming the English Channel from Cap Gris Nez to Sandgate 50 years ago.5 of 8
  6. Philip Kaye of Fixby with memories of his Channel swim from Cap Gris Nez to Sandgate 50 years ago.6 of 8
  7. Philip Kaye presenting a trophy to a local swimmer7 of 8
  8. An Examiner cutting showing Philip Kaye presenting a trophy in his name to a young Huddersfield swimmer8 of 8
Double amputee, 10-year-old Maisie Catt in action at Premier Taekwando, Birkby.
HalifaxOver 50 years ago Philip Kaye swam the Channel breaststroke - this is how he is remembered
Daughter makes sure dad's long-distance swim is never forgotten
