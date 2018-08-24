Load mobile navigation
Pictured: The scene of the fatal motorbike crash on the A62, Liversedge

  1. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge1 of 9
  2. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge2 of 9
  3. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge3 of 9
  4. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge4 of 9
  5. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge5 of 9
  6. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge6 of 9
  7. Accident investigators at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car, on the A62 in Liversedge7 of 9
  8. The A62 was closed at the crossroads next to the former Swan pub, Liversedge, after a motorbike and a car crashed8 of 9
  9. The A62 was closed at Six Lane Ends, Heckmondwike, after a motorbike and a car crashed by the Liversedge pub9 of 9
LiversedgeMotorbiker dies in three vehicle collision in A62 rush hour crashThe accident happened around 7am today
Kirklees CollegeHotel and supermarket set for former Kirklees College site as plans finally revealedLidl still on board for scheme that will see historic buildings demolished
West Yorkshire PoliceDriving lesson drama as learner is confronted by high speed police chaseHaydn Milloy said his pupil at the time didn't know what had happened
BirkbyShooting spree: Enough is enough and communities need to help stop this escalating gun crimeThe Examiner calls for people who have influence within their community to bring an end to gun violence
West Yorkshire NewsDrink driver who smashed van while three times the limit turns up to court DRUNKCourt security staff refused to deal with Stuart Browne who was 'snoring his head off' in the waiting area
Northern RailRail strike havoc predicted for passengers heading to Leeds Festival and events across the northOnly 30% of trains on amid strike action, driver shortages and engineering work
PoliticsTributes to former Monster Raving Loony Party deputy leader Melodie Staniforth who has died aged 61Melodie, alias Boney Maroney, famously stood against Tony Blair and William Hague
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Jonas Lossl and Ben Hamer and Huddersfield Town choice at No1Competition strong throughout team for slots against Cardiff City
FootballFlashback: Huddersfield Town put a magnificent seven past BrightonSuperb Terriers smash the Seagulls and can even afford a penalty miss by Jordan Rhodes
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town vs Cardiff City: Team news, betting odds, manager quotes and moreEverything you need to know ahead of Huddersfield Town's clash with Cardiff City this weekend
MuseumsMP says lack of funding for Eureka! Childrens Museum means visitors are being charged too much
Expensive entry fee could be a barrier for parents strapped for cash, according to Holly Lynch
Kirklees CollegeHotel and supermarket set for former Kirklees College site as plans finally revealed
Lidl still on board for scheme that will see historic buildings demolished
Northern RailRail strike havoc predicted for passengers heading to Leeds Festival and events across the north
Only 30% of trains on amid strike action, driver shortages and engineering work
LiversedgeMotorbiker dies in three vehicle collision in A62 rush hour crash
The accident happened around 7am today
West Yorkshire PoliceDriving lesson drama as learner is confronted by high speed police chase
Haydn Milloy said his pupil at the time didn't know what had happened
West Yorkshire PoliceListen to man's 999 call to report a snake in the garden
West Yorkshire Police have released the call to raise awareness of the seriousness of making inappropriate 999 calls
Huddersfield Town FCGoalkeepers, fitness and fans: Everything David Wagner said in his Huddersfield Town press conference
Full transcript of media briefing ahead of Cardiff City match
LiversedgeA62 Leeds Road closed after crash involving motorbike and carPolice have closed the road in both directions near the Liversedge pub and one man has been seriously injured
PoliticsTributes to former Monster Raving Loony Party deputy leader Melodie Staniforth who has died aged 61Melodie, alias Boney Maroney, famously stood against Tony Blair and William Hague
West Yorkshire NewsDrink driver who smashed van while three times the limit turns up to court DRUNKCourt security staff refused to deal with Stuart Browne who was 'snoring his head off' in the waiting area
Reading and Leeds FestivalsLeeds Festival 2018 live updates with Kings of Leon headlining Friday line-up - live updatesWe have your traffic and traffic information as well as Leeds Festival tips right here
MirfieldDevelopers to investigate old mine workings under site of proposed new housing estate
Bellway Homes to start ground investigation works on Balderstone Fields in Mirfield