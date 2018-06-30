Load mobile navigation
In pictures: How firefighters tackled the Holmfirth Dyers blaze

  1. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).1 of 17
  2. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).2 of 17
  3. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).3 of 17
  4. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).4 of 17
  5. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).5 of 17
  6. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).6 of 17
  7. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).7 of 17
  8. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).8 of 17
  9. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).9 of 17
  10. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).10 of 17
  11. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).11 of 17
  12. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).12 of 17
  13. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).13 of 17
  14. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).14 of 17
  15. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).15 of 17
  16. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).16 of 17
  17. Holmfirth Dyers fire, Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Fire Crews from Dewsbury and Wakefield at the scene this morning (Saturday).17 of 17
HolmfirthHuge blaze rips through Holmfirth dyersTen fire engines called as fire service stretched to the limit
CrimeKiller gunman from Huddersfield tries in vain to get out of jailAppeal Court unimpressed with Simeon Henderson who blasted shop owner in the chest with a machine gun
West Yorkshire PoliceArmy brought in after grenade found in West Yorkshire gardenMajor alert after it was found by someone digging in their garden
GolcarDrug-fuelled Golcar man threatened to destroy police officer during arrest brawlPolice were called to Kirkwood Drive in Lindley and found the man who had been boozing and taking drugs
SlaithwaiteWatch as luckiest cat around uses up one of its nine lives in SlaithwaiteThis black cat used up one of its nine lives trying to cross a busy road.
NewsIn pictures: How firefighters tackled the Holmfirth Dyers blaze
HolmfirthHolmfirth Dyers' bosses holding crisis meeting after blaze guts factoryInvestigation begins into what caused massive fire
2018 World CupHow this summer's World Cup is a bittersweet affair for Huddersfield's British-IraniansJames Chisem catches up student Nassy Ostad to discuss the tournament experience as well as the current situation in Iran
HolmfirthHolmfirth Dyers' bosses holding crisis meeting after blaze guts factory
Investigation begins into what caused massive fire
CrimeKiller gunman from Huddersfield tries in vain to get out of jail
Appeal Court unimpressed with Simeon Henderson who blasted shop owner in the chest with a machine gun
HolmfirthHuge blaze rips through Holmfirth dyers
Ten fire engines called as fire service stretched to the limit
West Yorkshire PoliceArmy brought in after grenade found in West Yorkshire garden
Major alert after it was found by someone digging in their garden
GolcarDrug-fuelled Golcar man threatened to destroy police officer during arrest brawl
Police were called to Kirkwood Drive in Lindley and found the man who had been boozing and taking drugs
2018 World CupHow this summer's World Cup is a bittersweet affair for Huddersfield's British-Iranians
James Chisem catches up student Nassy Ostad to discuss the tournament experience as well as the current situation in Iran
