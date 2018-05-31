Poor condition of rabbits cared for by the Bustards

NewsgalleryPoor condition of rabbits cared for by the Bustards ShareByGavin Castle16:43, 31 MAY 2018Updated16:45, 31 MAY 2018Filthy conditions rabbits were kept in at the Bustards' home1 of 13Over long claws belonging to a rabbit mistreated by the Bustards2 of 13Poor conditions the Bustards kept their pet rabbits in3 of 13Poor condition of a rabbit cared for by the Bustards4 of 135 of 13Rabbit found dead at the Bustard's Heckmondwike home6 of 13Poor condition of rabbit cared for by the Bustards7 of 13Poor condition of rabbit cared for by the Bustards8 of 13Filthy conditions rabbits were kept in at the Bustards' home9 of 13Filthy conditions rabbits were kept in at the Bustards' home10 of 13Filthy conditions kept at Mark and Carolynne Bustard's house11 of 13Poor condition of Rabbit cared for by the Bustards12 of 13Poor condition of rabbit cared for by the Bustards13 of 13