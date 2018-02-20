Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Restaurant review: The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.

Take a look inside gastro-pub The Waggon Inn in picturesque Saddleworth

  • Share
  1. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill1 of 21
  2. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.2 of 21
  3. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.3 of 21
  4. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.4 of 21
  5. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.5 of 21
  6. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.6 of 21
  7. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.7 of 21
  8. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.8 of 21
  9. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.9 of 21
  10. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.10 of 21
  11. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.11 of 21
  12. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.12 of 21
  13. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.13 of 21
  14. Ale battered haddock and chips at The Waggon Inn, Uppermill14 of 21
  15. Crab risotto with crunchy king prawns at The Waggon Inn, Uppermill15 of 21
  16. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.16 of 21
  17. Monkfish scampi and fries at The Waggon Inn, Uppermill17 of 21
  18. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.18 of 21
  19. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.19 of 21
  20. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.20 of 21
  21. Restaurant review. The Waggon Inn, Uppermill.21 of 21
HuddersfieldMystery over sudden closure of popular Huddersfield pub
Regulars told to drink up and leave as pub was ordered to close its doors
HuddersfieldHow devious daughter conned parents out of £15k life savings
Andrea Casson-Wilson disowned by family over betrayal and 'high breach of trust'
DewsburyTwo men cleared of murder over death of Jonny Binns outside Thornhill pub
Jury returns verdict after long deliberations
Family & KidsRide Thomas The Tank Engine when kids' favourite train comes to Huddersfield
My First Day Out With Thomas will take place on Kirklees Light Railway
UK & World NewsThese are the driving laws that are changing in 2018
Changes to the MOT, motorway driving, diesel car tax and driving test
HuddersfieldMystery over sudden closure of popular Huddersfield pub
Regulars told to drink up and leave as pub was ordered to close its doors
Kirklees Magistrates CourtStabbing victim who trashed mum's home may have been suffering PTSD
Calum McLaughlin gave up alcohol after drunken rampage at mother's house
HuddersfieldHow devious daughter conned parents out of £15k life savings
Andrea Casson-Wilson disowned by family over betrayal and 'high breach of trust'
Kirklees CouncilRelief for drivers as gasworks in Ravensthorpe finish - five days early
Drivers had been left fuming in tailbacks after closure of North Road
LinthwaiteColne Valley Church needs money for vital restoration work
Weather has taken its toll on Christ Church in Linthwaite
HuddersfieldMystery over sudden closure of popular Huddersfield pub
Regulars told to drink up and leave as pub was ordered to close its doors
HuddersfieldHow devious daughter conned parents out of £15k life savings
Andrea Casson-Wilson disowned by family over betrayal and 'high breach of trust'
DewsburyTwo men cleared of murder over death of Jonny Binns outside Thornhill pub
Jury returns verdict after long deliberations
Family & KidsRide Thomas The Tank Engine when kids' favourite train comes to Huddersfield
My First Day Out With Thomas will take place on Kirklees Light Railway
UK & World NewsThese are the driving laws that are changing in 2018
Changes to the MOT, motorway driving, diesel car tax and driving test
HuddersfieldMystery over sudden closure of popular Huddersfield pub
Regulars told to drink up and leave as pub was ordered to close its doors
Kirklees Magistrates CourtStabbing victim who trashed mum's home may have been suffering PTSD
Calum McLaughlin gave up alcohol after drunken rampage at mother's house
HuddersfieldHow devious daughter conned parents out of £15k life savings
Andrea Casson-Wilson disowned by family over betrayal and 'high breach of trust'
David WagnerHuddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard an outside bet for England World Cup squad
SkyBet are taking bets on Town's January signing making Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2018 World Cup
Kirklees CouncilRelief for drivers as gasworks in Ravensthorpe finish - five days early
Drivers had been left fuming in tailbacks after closure of North Road
Top Stories
HuddersfieldMystery over sudden closure of popular Huddersfield pub
Regulars told to drink up and leave as pub was ordered to close its doors\n240614cshep\nHDE200218shep
Kirklees Magistrates CourtStabbing victim who trashed mum's home may have been suffering PTSD
Calum McLaughlin gave up alcohol after drunken rampage at mother's house
HuddersfieldHow devious daughter conned parents out of £15k life savings
Andrea Casson-Wilson disowned by family over betrayal and 'high breach of trust' JS*144153865
DewsburyTwo men cleared of murder over death of Jonny Binns outside Thornhill pub
Jury returns verdict after long deliberations
Kirklees CouncilRelief for drivers as gasworks in Ravensthorpe finish - five days early
Drivers had been left fuming in tailbacks after closure of North Road
HolmfirthStark warning after sheep savaged to death by dogs off the lead
Farmers warn they can shoot loose dogs which attack sheep\n200218dog
HuddersfieldVolunteers helping Huddersfield's homeless urged to register as charity or risk breaking the rules
Huddersfield Change Project needs charitable status to keep operating, according to the Charity Commission
HuddersfieldWatch: Thrill-seeker scales Huddersfield gas holder at night and this is what he saw
GoPro footage captures every step of the 127ft climb
DovestonesMan whose body was found at Dovestones Reservoir is formally identified
Bernard Gaunt was reported missing last month
Clayton FieldsDecision day for Kirklees Council over future of Clayton Fields
Kirklees Council told it has until Thursday to finally rule on a three-year-old planning application
NHSNo-one catches polio in the UK any more but the disease continues to damage lives
Post-polio syndrome can affect people exposed to the polio virus up to 40 years earlier.
LockwoodWill someone from Kirklees please explain why this clock tower is being demolished?
People in Lockwood demand answers as to why beloved landmark has to go
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay