Home
News
News
gallery
Royal Wedding guests
By
Ben Abbiss
18:05, 19 MAY 2018
Updated
18:25, 19 MAY 2018
News
Most Read
Most Recent
Lockwood
Man arrested in Lockwood after dramatic police chase ends in crash
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four charges
Huddersfield
New MOT rules coming in tomorrow could land you a £2,500 fine - how to avoid it and what to do if you're fined
New rules around the MOT are coming in on Sunday May 20
Courts
Drink-driver borrowed his mate's BMW - then crashed it into a police car
Harris Ahmed reversed into the vehicle as police followed him down a dead end in Brighouse
Kirklees Magistrates Court
Woman stole bottles of whisky worth hundreds to fund her drug addiction
Kate Allder had a screwdriver and pliers on her when she was caught stealing from one store
News
Royal Wedding guests
Celebs & TV
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel in a horse draw carriage
Lockwood
Man arrested in Lockwood after dramatic police chase ends in crash
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four charges
Paul Stevens
Royal wedding sunshine set to continue all week in Huddersfield
Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens has a warning for those with fair skin
Most Recent
Huddersfield Town FC
Huddersfield Town announce capture of new Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe
It may be a title change from that of Head of Football Operations but it's a similar role for the German
David Wagner
"The hard work starts now": Dean Hoyle focused on future after Huddersfield Town retain Premier League status
The chairman is taking inspiration from personal hero Mick Buxton
Huddersfield Town FC
Huddersfield Town Talk: Supporters on the Terriers' incredible Premier League campaign
Regular fan contributors to the Huddersfield Examiner with their favourite memories from the club's incredible season
Huddersfield town centre
First look round Huddersfield's newest restaurant - Burmese eatery Cafe Mandalay
Cafe Mandalay is bringing a taste of Burmese cuisine to Huddersfield town centre
West Yorkshire Playhouse
From Peppa Pig to Chris Ramsey, entertainment in our region for May
Shows for young and old in West Yorkshire's theatres - and outdoors
Huddersfield
The best beer gardens in Huddersfield to enjoy a cool pint on a hot day
Whether it's a lively town centre bar or a country pub with a view we have it.
Dewsbury
Amazing foster mum Brenda Whitworth has fostered more than 100 children
Kirklees Council celebrates Dewsbury gran during Foster Care Fortnight
Armed Forces
Ex soldier lashed out at paramedics and then urinated in a police van
James Bridgewood says PTSD was to blame for his criminal behaviour
David Beckham
Recap: Huddersfield gripped by Royal Wedding fever as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry
All the action as Huddersfield celebrates the wedding of the year with street parties, fancy dress, and a lot of Prosecco
Huddersfield Town FC
Huddersfield Town announce capture of new Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe
It may be a title change from that of Head of Football Operations but it's a similar role for the German
