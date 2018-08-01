Sands recreation ground repainted

NewsgallerySands recreation ground repaintedShare ByGavin Castle16:32, 1 AUG 2018Sands Recreation Ground - Rowan Denton who repainted the playground apparatus to remove the unsightly graffiti 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)1 of 6Sands Recreation Ground - A general view of the repainted playground equipment 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)2 of 6Sands Recreation Ground - A general view of the repainted playground equipment 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)3 of 6Sands Recreation Ground - A general view of the repainted playground equipment 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)4 of 6Sands Recreation Ground - A general view of the repainted playground equipment 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)5 of 6Sands Recreation Ground - Rowan Denton who repainted the playground apparatus to remove the unsightly graffiti 01/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)6 of 6