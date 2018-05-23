Shelley FC

NewsgalleryShelley FC ShareByGavin Castle12:56, 23 MAY 2018Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall. L to R Ash Berry Manager, Kirsty Bates, Stuart Crank, Roger Beaumont , Rob Hardy1 of 6Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.2 of 6Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.3 of 6Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall. L to R Ash Berry Manager, Kirsty Bates, Stuart Crank, Roger Beaumont , Rob Hardy4 of 6Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.5 of 6Shelley FC's new upgraded Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.6 of 6