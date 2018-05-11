Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire

  • Share
  1. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road.1 of 10
  2. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Media gather to interview Detective Superintendent Nick Warren and fire survivor Mohammed Shafique.2 of 10
  3. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Fresh flower at the memorial for the eight family members that died.3 of 10
  4. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Fire survivor Mohammed Shafique outside the house where eight members of his family died.4 of 10
  5. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Fire survivor Mohammed Shafique outside the house where eight members of his family died.5 of 10
  6. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Fire survivor Mohammed Shafique with Detective Superintendent Nick Warren.6 of 10
  7. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Media gather to interview Detective Superintendent Nick Warren and fire survivor Mohammed Shafique.7 of 10
  8. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Media gather to interview Detective Superintendent Nick Warren and fire survivor Mohammed Shafique.8 of 10
  9. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road. Media gather to interview Detective Superintendent Nick Warren and fire survivor Mohammed Shafique.9 of 10
  10. Sixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire on Osborne Road.10 of 10
LockwoodMore arrests after Gaz Atkinson stabbed to death in LockwoodTwo more detained - one on suspicion of murder - over death of Mr Atkinson at Bentley Street flats
Barry SheermanLive: HRI saved for now as Jeremy Hunt tells health bosses to reconsider shake-upIn a letter issued today the health secretary said the plans are not in the best interest of those using Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Hospital
LockwoodDoorman stabbed to death in Lockwood was also injured in stabbing in 2015Murder probe continues into tragic death of 25-year-old Gareth Atkinson after he died after Monday night incident
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
Huddersfield Town FCHere's what Premier League survival means to Town in cold hard cashHuddersfield Town can expect a 100m boost from TV rights next season after securing its status in the Premier League
Bradford Crown CourtDrug dealer caught with £80,000 cocaine "parcel of death"A Bradford father-of-two has been jailed for 40 months
DewsburyWHSmith hospital shop customer disgusted at £8 charge for TOOTHPASTE"Sick and vulnerable people have no option but to pay."
HistoryNostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield
NewsSixteeth anniversary of fatal Birkby house fire
AsdaTheft accused is banned from all Asdas in KirkleesAli Jalali is said to have targeted the Dewsbury Mill Street West store twice \n105865310
Barry SheermanLive: HRI saved for now as Jeremy Hunt tells health bosses to reconsider shake-upIn a letter issued today the health secretary said the plans are not in the best interest of those using Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Hospital
LockwoodMore arrests after Gaz Atkinson stabbed to death in LockwoodTwo more detained - one on suspicion of murder - over death of Mr Atkinson at Bentley Street flats
Huddersfield Town FCHow much staying in the Premier League has actually cost Huddersfield Town this seasonTrinity Mirror Data Unit research shows the price of staying in the top-flight for newly-promoted sides has skyrocketed
LockwoodDoorman stabbed to death in Lockwood was also injured in stabbing in 2015Murder probe continues into tragic death of 25-year-old Gareth Atkinson after he died after Monday night incident
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
Bradford Crown CourtDrug dealer caught with £80,000 cocaine "parcel of death"A Bradford father-of-two has been jailed for 40 months
DewsburyWHSmith hospital shop customer disgusted at £8 charge for TOOTHPASTE"Sick and vulnerable people have no option but to pay."
Chris ThormanHuddersfield Giants interim coach hails Jermaine McGillvary ahead of Wakefield Trinity clashHuddersfield Giants interim head coach Chris Thorman has hailed the impact Jermaine McGillvary
HistoryNostalgic images from May 1975 in Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town FCLIVE: Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal clashAll the news from PPG Canalside as David Wagner addresses the media ahead of Town's final match of the season
Top Stories
Huddersfield Town FCDavid Wagner on love for Huddersfield Town fans, Schindler, Terrier spirit and Arsene Wenger ahead of Arsenal matchAll the news from PPG Canalside as David Wagner addresses the media ahead of Town's final match of the season
DewsburyWHSmith hospital shop customer disgusted at £8 charge for TOOTHPASTE
"Sick and vulnerable people have no option but to pay."
HuddersfieldCharges to be introduced for public toilets at Huddersfield Bus Station
Loos have closed for £120k revamp - and there's a notice apologising for the INCONVENIENCE
Dean HoyleDean Hoyle says Huddersfield Town fans have been the 'game-changer' all season for the Terriers
Our fans have gained respect and admiration nationwide says the chairman after Town secured Premier League status
DewsburyDad to be reunited with son after punching him in the face in school truancy row
The child, who was getting bullied at school, misses his dad
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan in court facing two child sex abuse chargesJoshua Walsh, formally of Fartown, is accused of assaulting a young girl
WaterlooHomeless man who stole Prison Break DVDs to escape life on the street avoids jailHojat Fatahi targeted four Huddersfield shops to buy cocaine and heroin
Shahid MohammedRelatives of eight people killed in Birkby fire will mark 16th anniversary of tragedy today
A mother, son, daughter and five granddaughters of the Chishti family were killed in the fire
England Football TeamFancy being a sports reporter? This summer job pays you to watch the World Cup
World Cup sponsor Hisense is looking for someone to report on the World Cup from a 4k TV
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceRider injured after horse bolted at herd of cows
Mountain rescue evacuated the woman from an isolated bridelway in Greetland
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan ignored a ban on going to see his mum ... and now he's in big troubleGary Whitaker was on a suspended jail term when he flouted the five-year restraining order
AlmondburyBodybuilder who had £130k compo claim thrown out insists: 'I'm no fraudster'
Muscle man Curt Gorog says he fractured his back in fall at Oakwood Kitchens
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay