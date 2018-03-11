Load mobile navigation
The Snow Lion entertains families at PPG Canalside

  1. Jack Barrowclough gave the Snow Lion his Town hat to wear as it paraded outside the PPG Canalside complex1 of 13
  2. The lion was deemed a Town fan after young fan, Jack Barrowclough gave him his Town hat2 of 13
  3. The Red Queen shares a pint with the lion which paraded outside the PPG Canalside complex3 of 13
  4. The animatronic Snow Lion visits fans at the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game4 of 13
  5. Sam Haigh makes friends with the huge lion5 of 13
  6. The animatronic Snow Lion visits fans at the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game6 of 13
  7. A Town fan makes friend with the lion which paraded outside the PPG Canalside complex7 of 13
  8. The animatronic Snow Lion visits fans at the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game8 of 13
  9. Sam Haigh makes friends with the huge lion9 of 13
  10. The animatronic Snow Lion visits fans at the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game10 of 13
  11. The animatronic Snow Lion and the Red Queen visit the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game11 of 13
  12. The animatronic Snow Lion and the Red Queen visit the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game12 of 13
  13. The animatronic Snow Lion and the Red Queen visit the PPG Canalside as part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival ahead of the Swansea City game13 of 13
