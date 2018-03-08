Spring photos

NewsgallerySpring photos ShareByBen Abbiss18:58, 8 MAR 2018Updated19:00, 8 MAR 2018A commuter leaves Huddersfield railway station in full spring sunshine after the blanket of snow which had covered the town in the morning thawed.1 of 3St Paul's Hall at Huddersfield University in full spring sunshine after the blanket of snow which had covered the town in the morning thawed.2 of 3Commuters arrive and leave Huddersfield railway station in full spring sunshine after blanket of snow which had covered the town in the morning.3 of 3