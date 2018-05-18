The Carding Shed 2018

NewsgalleryThe Carding Shed 2018 ShareByGavin Castle15:15, 18 MAY 2018Updated16:22, 18 MAY 2018The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth, proprietors. Ian and Nicola Kellett with sons Ben (left) and James.1 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.2 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.3 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.4 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.5 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.6 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.7 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.8 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.9 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe.10 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe.11 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe where visitors sit amongst classic cars.12 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.13 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe gets finishing touches at Washpit Mills.14 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.15 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.16 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.17 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.18 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Nicola Kellett raises a cup to the relocation of the Oil Can Cafe.19 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.20 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. the High Society clothing shop in the new premises.21 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A Daimler Dart in one of the motoring-themed corners.22 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Classic cars from a variety of eras under on roof.23 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. One of the Ford Mustangs which will be on display.24 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.An Austin Seven in a retro corner of the new premises..25 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.IK Classics workshop is aleady in operation.26 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.IK Classics workshop is aleady in operation.27 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.28 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.29 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A Daimler Dart in one of the motoring-themed corners.30 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Alfa Romeo's lined up with Bentley's Lamborghini's, Porsche's and Ferrari's.31 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A competition Mini Cooper S.32 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. An MG TD amongst dozens of cars at the new premises.33 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. One of the Ford Mustangs which will be on display.34 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.35 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.36 of 37The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.37 of 37