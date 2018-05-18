Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

The Carding Shed 2018

  • Share
  1. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth, proprietors. Ian and Nicola Kellett with sons Ben (left) and James.1 of 37
  2. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.2 of 37
  3. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.3 of 37
  4. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.4 of 37
  5. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.5 of 37
  6. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.6 of 37
  7. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.7 of 37
  8. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.8 of 37
  9. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.9 of 37
  10. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe.10 of 37
  11. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe.11 of 37
  12. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe where visitors sit amongst classic cars.12 of 37
  13. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.13 of 37
  14. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe gets finishing touches at Washpit Mills.14 of 37
  15. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.15 of 37
  16. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.16 of 37
  17. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.17 of 37
  18. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. The Oil Can Cafe at Washpit Mills.18 of 37
  19. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Nicola Kellett raises a cup to the relocation of the Oil Can Cafe.19 of 37
  20. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.20 of 37
  21. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. the High Society clothing shop in the new premises.21 of 37
  22. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A Daimler Dart in one of the motoring-themed corners.22 of 37
  23. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Classic cars from a variety of eras under on roof.23 of 37
  24. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. One of the Ford Mustangs which will be on display.24 of 37
  25. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.An Austin Seven in a retro corner of the new premises..25 of 37
  26. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.IK Classics workshop is aleady in operation.26 of 37
  27. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth.IK Classics workshop is aleady in operation.27 of 37
  28. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.28 of 37
  29. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.29 of 37
  30. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A Daimler Dart in one of the motoring-themed corners.30 of 37
  31. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Alfa Romeo's lined up with Bentley's Lamborghini's, Porsche's and Ferrari's.31 of 37
  32. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. A competition Mini Cooper S.32 of 37
  33. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. An MG TD amongst dozens of cars at the new premises.33 of 37
  34. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. One of the Ford Mustangs which will be on display.34 of 37
  35. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.35 of 37
  36. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.36 of 37
  37. The Carding Shed, Oil Can Cafe and I.K.Classics prepare to open their new premises at Washpit Mill, Holmfirth. Some of the classic cars in the new premises.37 of 37
West Yorkshire PoliceThe rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last monthThey are among a number from acro The rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last monthss Huddersfield, Kirklees and West Yorkshire who are now behind bars
HuddersfieldRubbish and litter outside Aldi store blamed on rough sleepers and drug addictsSupermarket boss claims staff can't clean up properly because of danger from needles and broken glass
Bradford Crown CourtWoman badly hurt in fall from horse 'spooked' by careless bikerMotorcyclist Ashley White was a banned driver who had no insurance
Lindley MoorJoker Jake turns 80 ... and shares more words of wisdom with usHere he sums up what his life has been all about
Huddersfield£3m business park to create 100 jobs in Huddersfield is almost readySeveral firms interested in moving in
NewsMandalay Burmese restaurant
Huddersfield Town FCFamily of Ray Wilson moved by tributes to modest man who touched so many livesWorld Cup hero and Huddersfield Town legend honoured by Wembley stadium
NewsThe Carding Shed 2018
NewsRoyal Wedding celebrations at Syngenta
Kirklees CouncilWork to start on housing estate which will change the face of Hade EdgeJones Homes pledges that new homes will be in-keeping with rest of the village
West Yorkshire PoliceThe rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last monthThey are among a number from acro The rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last monthss Huddersfield, Kirklees and West Yorkshire who are now behind bars
Dean HoyleDean Hoyle outlines summer plans for Huddersfield TownTerrier spirit is crucial for the Town chairman
HuddersfieldRubbish and litter outside Aldi store blamed on rough sleepers and drug addictsSupermarket boss claims staff can't clean up properly because of danger from needles and broken glass
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town confirm retained list ahead of 2018/19 Premier League seasonA total of six players have been released including Rob Green while Dean Whitehead's retirement is officially confirmed
Bradford Crown CourtWoman badly hurt in fall from horse 'spooked' by careless bikerMotorcyclist Ashley White was a banned driver who had no insurance
NewsMandalay Burmese restaurant
Huddersfield Town FCFamily of Ray Wilson moved by tributes to modest man who touched so many livesWorld Cup hero and Huddersfield Town legend honoured by Wembley stadium
NewsThe Carding Shed 2018
NewsRoyal Wedding celebrations at Syngenta
Kirklees CouncilWork to start on housing estate which will change the face of Hade EdgeJones Homes pledges that new homes will be in-keeping with rest of the village
Top Stories
Huddersfield Town FCFamily of Ray Wilson moved by tributes to modest man who touched so many lives
World Cup hero and Huddersfield Town legend honoured by Wembley stadium
West Yorkshire PoliceThe rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last month
They are among a number from acro The rapist, racist ranter, machine-gun wielding drug runner and dangerous sexual predator among 18 criminals jailed last monthss Huddersfield, Kirklees and West Yorkshire who are now behind bars
Kirklees CouncilWork to start on housing estate which will change the face of Hade Edge
Jones Homes pledges that new homes will be in-keeping with rest of the village
Summer transfer windowHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Rob Green leaves Town, West Brom name Darren Moore as head coach while Paul Lambert and Carlos Carvalhal leave clubsWelcome to our daily live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals
HuddersfieldRubbish and litter outside Aldi store blamed on rough sleepers and drug addicts
Supermarket boss claims staff can't clean up properly because of danger from needles and broken glass
HuddersfieldFive outdoor paradises with pools within a two hour drive of Huddersfield
Beach-side paddling pools to splash zones that make a great day out for your family
Bradford Crown CourtWoman badly hurt in fall from horse 'spooked' by careless bikerMotorcyclist Ashley White was a banned driver who had no insurance
Huddersfield Town FCDate set for the funeral of Huddersfield Town legend Ray Wilson
Tributes have been paid by some of the biggest names in football
Huddersfield£3m business park to create 100 jobs in Huddersfield is almost ready
Several firms interested in moving in
Forget Me Not Children's HospiceForget Me Not Children's Hospice boss is leaving
Peter Branson has been in charge for 8 years
LindleySummer of disruption for traffic at Lindley Moor
New traffic lights set to be installed and other improvements
CourtsThis is why Huddersfield 'turf war' gun thug had his sentence almost doubled
Javarni Cato, 17, was involved in gun crime incidents in Deighton and Dalton
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay