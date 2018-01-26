Load mobile navigation
The Last Laugh

  1. Producer John Danbury (left) with (from left) John Godber, cinemaphorographer Dave Thorp and director Daniel Coll on the first day of shooting The Last Laugh1 of 7
  2. Actor Nick Figgis as Martin with equine extra in the film The Last Laugh2 of 7
  3. Filming taking place for the Last Laugh3 of 7
  4. Victoria Ekanoye as Tilly Lewis in the Last Laugh4 of 7
  5. John Godber (left) as Len and Nick Figgis as Martin in The Last Laugh5 of 7
  6. Toyah Wilcox (left) and Huddersfield's Ann Micklethwaite, who appear in The Last Laugh6 of 7
  7. The Visualize Films crew on the last day of ffilming Last Laugh in Brighton7 of 7
Lawrence Batley TheatreThe Last Laugh starring playwright John Godber to be premiered in Huddersfield
Visualise Films set for further success following release of its first feature film
Lindley MoorLuxury car dealership to bring Jaguar and Land Rover to Lindley Moor
Rybrook to merge two Huddersfield dealerships on new site
NHSThornton Lodge GP surgery out of special measures after inadequate rating
Practice on the mend after latest CQC inspection report
Huddersfield Giants RLFCInjury blow for Huddersfield Giants teenager Jacob Wardle
Ankle injury puts 19-year-old out of action for up to a month
Colne ValleyThelma Walker promoted as aide to one of Labour's top MPs
Colne Valley politician promoted after less than a year in Parliament.
Lindley MoorLuxury car dealership to bring Jaguar and Land Rover to Lindley Moor
Rybrook to merge two Huddersfield dealerships on new site
NHSThornton Lodge GP surgery out of special measures after inadequate rating
Practice on the mend after latest CQC inspection report
Huddersfield Town FCAfter Leeds United badge debacle how Huddersfield Town designed new Terrier logo
Leeds faced a furore while Huddersfield's new corporate image was welcomed
West Yorkshire PoliceThug threatened shopkeeper with knife before fleeing with till in terrifying robbery
Police have released CCTV image of suspect in Dewsbury off-licence raid
CalderdaleMan accused of murdering mum-of-three due to stand trial
Court hears that Zbigniew Lasek will be denying the charge
PaddockMan dies following tragic road accident in Paddock
Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash
BirkbyWoman in her 50s mugged in Birkby street
Victim refused to let go of her bag and was pulled over hde
BBCMark Lawrenson gives his Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City FA Cup prediction
BBC pundit believes FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium will end in a draw – with the Terriers losing the replay
HalifaxAntiques Roadshow coming to the Piece Hall in Halifax
BBC experts hoping for stunning finds on visit to West Yorkshire.
CrimeHuddersfield drug dealer jailed for more than seven years
Jermaine Cunningham tried to 'rot' Scarborough with heroin and crack cocaine
LindleyExclusive wedding venue Manor House in Lindley to be epitome of style
Jobs boost as luxury venue set to open after £4.5 million redevelopment.
