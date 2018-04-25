Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

White Rose Rhythmic Gymnasts demonstration

  • Share
  1. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Masons from the Holme Valley Lodge, Worshipful Master, Ashley Craven (centre left) and Past Master, Ian Birks hand over a £1000 donation to the young gymnasts from the club for mat equipment needed for their training.1 of 38
  2. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.2 of 38
  3. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.3 of 38
  4. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.4 of 38
  5. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.5 of 38
  6. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.6 of 38
  7. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.7 of 38
  8. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.8 of 38
  9. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.9 of 38
  10. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.10 of 38
  11. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.11 of 38
  12. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.12 of 38
  13. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.13 of 38
  14. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.14 of 38
  15. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.15 of 38
  16. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.16 of 38
  17. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.17 of 38
  18. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.18 of 38
  19. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.19 of 38
  20. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.20 of 38
  21. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.21 of 38
  22. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.22 of 38
  23. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.23 of 38
  24. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.24 of 38
  25. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.25 of 38
  26. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.26 of 38
  27. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.27 of 38
  28. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.28 of 38
  29. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.29 of 38
  30. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.30 of 38
  31. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.31 of 38
  32. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.32 of 38
  33. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.33 of 38
  34. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Masons from the Holme Valley Lodge, Worshipful Master, Ashley Craven (centre left) and Past Master, Ian Birks hand over a £1000 donation to the young gymnasts from the club for mat equipment needed for their training.34 of 38
  35. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.35 of 38
  36. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.36 of 38
  37. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Masons from the Holme Valley Lodge, Worshipful Master, Ashley Craven (centre left) and Past Master, Ian Birks hand over a £1000 donation to the young gymnasts from the club for mat equipment needed for their training.37 of 38
  38. White Rose Rythmic Gymnasts demonstration at All Saints Catholic College Gym. Young gymnasts perform in the gym.38 of 38
Huddersfield town centreLockwood Road closed as police, fire and ambulance deal with emergency
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
NewsManchester Airport evacuated with bomb disposal unit blowing up suspect laptop
The evacuation was described as a ‘precautionary measure' at terminal two
BradleyTeen drug dealer found shot in face on doorstep
Iranian Marley Gharani says he got involved with drugs after getting bullied at a local school
Huddersfield town centreRecap: Family rescued from flat fire in Lockwood Road
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
LockwoodWoman and young children saved from Huddersfield flats fire
Police investigating after dramatic rescue in Lockwood
LockwoodWoman and young children saved from Huddersfield flats fire
Police investigating after dramatic rescue in Lockwood
NewsManchester Airport evacuated with bomb disposal unit blowing up suspect laptop
The evacuation was described as a ‘precautionary measure' at terminal two
Huddersfield town centreRecap: Family rescued from flat fire in Lockwood Road
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
Huddersfield town centreLockwood Road closed as police, fire and ambulance deal with emergency
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
MarshBoy with incredibly rare condition can now have pioneering treatment thanks to amazing donors
Benji Bowker's family are looking to spend the cash on stem cell treatment abroad
Huddersfield town centreLockwood Road closed as police, fire and ambulance deal with emergency
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
NewsManchester Airport evacuated with bomb disposal unit blowing up suspect laptop
The evacuation was described as a ‘precautionary measure' at terminal two
BradleyTeen drug dealer found shot in face on doorstep
Iranian Marley Gharani says he got involved with drugs after getting bullied at a local school
Huddersfield town centreRecap: Family rescued from flat fire in Lockwood Road
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
UK & World NewsYou can be fined £200 for using a mobile phone in the PASSENGER seat of your car
Your licence can also be endorsed with six points
LockwoodWoman and young children saved from Huddersfield flats fire
Police investigating after dramatic rescue in Lockwood
NewsManchester Airport evacuated with bomb disposal unit blowing up suspect laptop
The evacuation was described as a ‘precautionary measure' at terminal two
FacebookSix innovative ways we're growing our online audience every single month
How newspapers tell stories online is constantly evolving.
Huddersfield town centreRecap: Family rescued from flat fire in Lockwood Road
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
Huddersfield town centreLockwood Road closed as police, fire and ambulance deal with emergency
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
Top Stories
LockwoodWoman and young children saved from Huddersfield flats fire
Police investigating after dramatic rescue in Lockwood
Huddersfield town centreRecap: Family rescued from flat fire in Lockwood Road
Lockwood Road is fully closed near the Texaco garage between Bath Street and Fair Street
NewsManchester Airport evacuated with bomb disposal unit blowing up suspect laptop
The evacuation was described as a ‘precautionary measure.’ Part of the Terminal is still closed.
MarshBoy with incredibly rare condition can now have pioneering treatment thanks to amazing donors
Benji Bowker's family are looking to spend the cash on stem cell treatment abroad
Castle HillLitter bugs blamed for leaving Castle Hill and Greenhead Park like this
Paths at Castle Hill littered with bottles, crisp packets and dog muck
Bradford Crown CourtJail for driver who failed to stop at crash scenes leaving people seriously injured
Waqas Hussain failed to stop for Kirklees police then fled a crash scene
Salendine Nook High SchoolWatch magician Luke Lenihan show off his skills at his old school
Former Salendine Nook High School pupil Luke Lenihan returned to conjure up some magic tricks at the Year 11 assembly
HuddersfieldMan who stabbed his ex in neck breached restraining order to check she wasn't with another man
Aaran Barden admitted he made a 'big mistake' in text message
MirfieldIs this £5k replica of Windsor Castle the most lavish dog kennel ever?
Lottery winner Susan Crossland's dog Archie will be watching the royal wedding in style
MirfieldJunior bowlers to pay emotional tribute to 'fine young man' James Hick
Mirfield teenager collapsed and died in the street on his way to school
Yorkshire Air AmbulanceFamily of Huddersfield Town fan killed in snowboarding accident to celebrate his life
Friends and relatives hold event at John Smith's Stadium in memory of Dave Ewart
HuddersfieldBroadband upgrade to make Huddersfield one of the UK's fastest online towns and cities
A £30m investment has been announced by Vodafone and CityFibre
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay