Winter photos

NewsgalleryWinter photos ShareByBen Abbiss17:33, 8 MAR 2018Updated19:00, 8 MAR 2018Snow closes Shelley College, Shelley Woodhouse.1 of 15Snow. A tractor ploughs snow on Carr Lane, Shepley.2 of 15Snow. Digging out again on Carr Lane Shepley.3 of 15Snow. Digging out again on Carr Lane Shepley.4 of 15Snow through the trees at The Barnsley Road junction, Denby Dale.5 of 15Snow. A tractor ploughs snow on Carr Lane, Shepley.6 of 15Snow. Walking the dogs Carr Lane Shepley.7 of 15Snow. Walking the dogs beside the A629 Lane Head Road at Shepley.8 of 15Snow, Wilshaw Road, Wilshaw.9 of 15Snow at Shelley Woodhouse.10 of 15Snow, Marsh Lane, Shepley.11 of 15Bins lined up for a Thursday collection in Upperthong.12 of 15Snow at Shelley Woodhouse.13 of 15Young sledgers make their way to the slopes in Lower Cumberworth.14 of 15Snow through the trees at The Barnsley Road junction, Denby Dale.15 of 15