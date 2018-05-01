Work on The Carding Shed

NewsgalleryWork on The Carding Shed ShareByGavin Castle16:01, 1 MAY 2018Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape1 of 8Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape2 of 8Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape3 of 8Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed4 of 8Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed5 of 8Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed6 of 8Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed7 of 8Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed8 of 8