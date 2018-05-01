Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Work on The Carding Shed

  • Share
  1. Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape1 of 8
  2. Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape2 of 8
  3. Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed, is taking shape3 of 8
  4. Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed4 of 8
  5. Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed5 of 8
  6. Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed6 of 8
  7. Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed7 of 8
  8. Work taking place at Washpit Mills, new home of The Carding Shed8 of 8
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWATCH: West Yorkshire firefighters celebrating graduation caught in scrap with pub doormen Leaked footage said to be of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue graduates in fight in Leeds city centre
MarsdenAnger as pub chain boards up pub with ugly shutters in conservation villageThe Swan pub has been boarded up by Thwaites for over a month
Ainley TopFive injured after stolen car crashes at Ainley TopTwo men have been arrested following the incident on suspicion of vehicle theft
DewsburySerial burglar dubbed 'every householder’s worst nightmare' left blood on door handleRyan Dufton broke into home of vulnerable elderly woman
GolcarFriends of Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Greig to stage third football tournament in his memoryThis year's event could smash through the £10,000 barrier
HepworthThe Carding Shed has finally announced opening date for new-look venueStaff working against time to get everything ready
M62Expect to see learner drivers on the M62 and other motorways from this dateThe DVLA is about to allow provisional licence holders to practice on motorways
University of HuddersfieldDelays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crashExpect delays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crash
NewsWork on The Carding Shed
DewsburySerial burglar dubbed 'every householder’s worst nightmare' left blood on door handleRyan Dufton broke into home of vulnerable elderly woman
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWATCH: West Yorkshire firefighters celebrating graduation caught in scrap with pub doormen Leaked footage said to be of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue graduates in fight in Leeds city centre
MarsdenAnger as pub chain boards up pub with ugly shutters in conservation villageThe Swan pub has been boarded up by Thwaites for over a month
Ainley TopFive injured after stolen car crashes at Ainley TopTwo men have been arrested following the incident on suspicion of vehicle theft
DewsburySerial burglar dubbed 'every householder’s worst nightmare' left blood on door handleRyan Dufton broke into home of vulnerable elderly woman
GolcarFriends of Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Greig to stage third football tournament in his memoryThis year's event could smash through the £10,000 barrier
M62Expect to see learner drivers on the M62 and other motorways from this dateThe DVLA is about to allow provisional licence holders to practice on motorways
University of HuddersfieldDelays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crashExpect delays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crash
Oakwell HallFascinating castles, medieval abbeys and historic homes within an easy drive of HuddersfieldThere's history and adventure to enjoy at these ancient buildings
What's OnThe Tannery
NewsWork on The Carding Shed
Top Stories
HepworthThe Carding Shed has finally announced opening date for new-look venue
Staff working against time to get everything ready
University of HuddersfieldDelays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crashExpect delays on Huddersfield ringroad after car and ambulance crash
DewsburySerial burglar dubbed 'every householder’s worst nightmare' left blood on door handleRyan Dufton broke into home of vulnerable elderly woman
Huddersfield town centreCarers who drunkenly battered woman in Huddersfield town centre could face disciplinary action
The three have been dealt with by magistrates ... now they must face employer Care Counts Ltd
M62Expect to see learner drivers on the M62 and other motorways from this date
The DVLA is about to allow provisional licence holders to practice on motorways
GolcarFriends of Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Greig to stage third football tournament in his memory
This year's event could smash through the £10,000 barrier
Golcar'Idiot' driver went through 30pm zones at ridiculous speeds in bid to escape policeFrancis Barrett panicked when police caught him driving.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWATCH: West Yorkshire firefighters celebrating graduation caught in scrap with pub doormen
Leaked footage said to be of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue graduates in fight in Leeds city centre
Huddersfield town centreThree drunken care workers beat and kicked woman on floor outside Verve Bar
'It was beer in and brains out' said solicitor of Huddersfield town centre attack
Marsden'Whoever dumped this bread in the river didn't use their loaf'
Mystery after bread dumped in Marsden and Uppermill
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan accused of threatening to stab his partner ignored his bail conditionsVaughan Wilks was barred from contacting her as part of his bail conditions
Colne ValleyHow bid to restore school's former outdoor pursuits centre is getting a vital boost
Supporters edge closer to funding target for Peter Brook Centre in Wales
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay